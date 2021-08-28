Recap: Orlando City SC 0, Inter Miami CF 0

Orlando City SC and Inter Miami CF shared the points in their Heineken Rivalry Week match on Friday night, playing to a scoreless draw at Exploria Stadium.
Orlando had all of the play through the opening portion of the match but failed to put the ball past Nick Marsman. They looked to be on their way to breaking through in the 12th minute after Nicolas Figal committed a handball in the box, but Marsman easily stopped the resulting Tesho Akindele penalty kick to keep the match scoreless.
Miami eventually grew into the match and nearly scored in the 22nd on a corner kick routine, but Pedro Gallese somehow kept out an attempt by Rodolfo Pizarro right in front of the net.
Moments later, Orlando appeared to have taken the lead in the 24th on a Robin Jansson strike from beyond the box, but Video Review determined that the goal would not count as the ball glanced off the foot of an offside Akindele. Meanwhile, Miami had a goal of their own waved off in first-half stoppage time on an offside call.
The closest any team came to scoring in the second half was in the 84th minute, as Marsman came up with a big save on an Antonio Carlos header following an Orlando corner kick.
Goals
None.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Don't look now, but Miami are inching ever closer to the playoff line. They'll certainly feel very fortunate to come away with a point in this one as Orlando saw several chances go by the wayside in the latest chapter of this in-state derby. And despite Oscar Pareja's attempts to add a spark by bringing in Daryl Dike to start the second half — his first appearance for his club since July 3 — and inserting Nani for the final 15 minutes, the Lions couldn’t capitalize in the end as they and Miami played to another draw.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: This Antonio Carlos header could have very well been a goal for Orlando. Marsman, though, used his quick reflexes to thwart the hosts’ most threatening opportunity of the evening with a big save.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Despite being credited with just two saves on the night, Marsman made them both count, especially on Carlos' shot at a possible match-winner with less than 10 minutes remaining.
Next Up
- ORL: Saturday, September 4 vs. Columbus Crew | 7:30 p.m. ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- MIA: Saturday, September 4 at FC Cincinnati | 8:00 p.m. ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)