Recap: Orlando City SC 0, Inter Miami CF 0

Orlando had all of the play through the opening portion of the match but failed to put the ball past Nick Marsman. They looked to be on their way to breaking through in the 12th minute after Nicolas Figal committed a handball in the box, but Marsman easily stopped the resulting Tesho Akindele penalty kick to keep the match scoreless.

Miami eventually grew into the match and nearly scored in the 22nd on a corner kick routine, but Pedro Gallese somehow kept out an attempt by Rodolfo Pizarro right in front of the net.

Moments later, Orlando appeared to have taken the lead in the 24th on a Robin Jansson strike from beyond the box, but Video Review determined that the goal would not count as the ball glanced off the foot of an offside Akindele. Meanwhile, Miami had a goal of their own waved off in first-half stoppage time on an offside call.