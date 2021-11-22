Atlanta United hurt by playoff exit but see plenty of potential to improve in 2022

A year that started with aspirations of returning to the juggernaut that took MLS by storm in their first two seasons, before a dramatic coaching change and a battle just to make the postseason, ended on Sunday with a 2-0 defeat to New York City FC in Round One of the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.

“It’s hard to put into words how I feel right now," Atlanta's Brooks Lennon said after Sunday's loss. "Tough season overall. I thought we fought back from a lot of adversity all year, that’s a success in itself. To come back after being so low in the beginning of the season and not having the points we wanted to have, to make the playoffs is definitely successful for us. This is a franchise that should be in the postseason every single season and pushing for a trophy. So, I think us coming up short of our ultimate goal in lifting a trophy hurts.”

After manager Gonzalo Pineda came in to replace Gabriel Heinze, and before that under interim coach Rob Valentino, Atlanta put together an impressive run of form to finish fifth in the Eastern Conference standings and raise hopes that they could make some real noise in the postseason.

But two goals in five minutes at the start of the second half, scored by Valentin Castellanos and Alexander Callens, were too much for the visitors to overcome in the challenging confines of Yankee Stadium.