Recap: New England Revolution 2, Orlando City SC 1

The Revs remain on pace to become the best regular-season team in MLS history (based on points) and handed Orlando their fourth straight loss, putting their Audi MLS Cup Playoff hopes in peril.

Adam Buksa and Daryl Dike traded goals within the first 20 minutes, but what looked to be a high-scoring affair turned on an own goal and missed penalty kick, as the New England Revolution beat Orlando City SC 2-1 at Gillette Stadium on Saturday night.

The Revs pulled ahead in the 9th minute, on a play finished by Buksa but worked brilliantly by Gustavo Bou in the buildup. Bou dummied a pass from Tommy McNamara which allowed him to get a jump on Orlando defender Ruan, and then raced down the left flank and put in a far-post cross that Buksa deftly finished.

Orlando equalized nine minutes later, with Dike posting up and pivoting around former college teammate Henry Kessler en route to equalizing. His low blast was too powerful for Revs goalkeeper Matt Turner to handle.

But the Revs went up again before halftime, largely thanks to Tajon Buchanan's work down the right sideline to freeze Joao Moutinho before crossing for Buksa. Though the resulting goal initially looked like Buksa's second, it was credited as a Rodrigo Schlegel own goal, as the center back was intertwined with the Polish forward and unlucky to see it bounce off his leg and past goalkeeper Pedro Gallese.

Buksa again appeared to record his second goal in the 72nd minute on a well-worked exchange by multiple Revs players, but he was lurking just offside when that pass came to him.

Just a moment later, Andrew Farrell got whistled for fouling Dike in the box, allowing Nani to step to the spot and attempt an equalizing PK. As he did in last year's Eastern Conference Semifinals, Turner stopped the Portuguese star, holding firm to the center and parrying away the talisman's attempt.