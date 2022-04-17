Recap: New England Revolution 2, Charlotte FC 1

The New England Revolution got the better of their Week 7 matchup with Charlotte FC , taking a 2-1 victory Saturday evening at Gillette Stadium behind goals from Adam Buksa and Matt Polster .

Charlotte scored their lone goal of the match on a highlight-reel golazo from Cristian Ortiz late in the second half, but Polster's 72nd-minute deflected finish stood as the difference for the home side.

The Revs got off to a flying start just eight minutes into the contest as Buksa broke through with his first MLS goal of the season. The Polish striker charged onto the end of a cross from Brandon Bye, thumping home a powerful headed finish past Charlotte goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina.

Charlotte hung with it after conceding the opener, generating several chances at an equalizer that didn't quite materialize. Jordy Alcívar spearheaded perhaps the best of those looks with a 53rd-minute free kick that was headed on target by Guzmán Corujo, but the attempt was denied by a diving save from Revs goalkeeper Brad Knighton.