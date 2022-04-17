Recap: New England Revolution 2, Charlotte FC 1

The New England Revolution got the better of their Week 7 matchup with Charlotte FC, taking a 2-1 victory Saturday evening at Gillette Stadium behind goals from Adam Buksa and Matt Polster.
Charlotte scored their lone goal of the match on a highlight-reel golazo from Cristian Ortiz late in the second half, but Polster's 72nd-minute deflected finish stood as the difference for the home side.
The Revs got off to a flying start just eight minutes into the contest as Buksa broke through with his first MLS goal of the season. The Polish striker charged onto the end of a cross from Brandon Bye, thumping home a powerful headed finish past Charlotte goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina.
Charlotte hung with it after conceding the opener, generating several chances at an equalizer that didn't quite materialize. Jordy Alcívar spearheaded perhaps the best of those looks with a 53rd-minute free kick that was headed on target by Guzmán Corujo, but the attempt was denied by a diving save from Revs goalkeeper Brad Knighton.
New England then found the dagger on 72 minutes off a set-piece sequence that ended with Corujo hitting an attempted clearance that ricocheted off Polster and into the net from point-blank range. Ortiz made it interesting late, uncorking a vicious 85th-minute distance strike from the right side that evaded Knighton, but the visitors couldn't manage to follow it up with a late leveler.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: They might've preferred a less nervy ending after Ortiz's golazo, but it's a crucial three points for the Revs amid their difficult start to the 2022 season. Perhaps this result is what the doctor ordered for Bruce Arena's group to get back trending in the right direction after four straight losses. Charlotte, meanwhile, continue to struggle on the road to start their MLS existence. This defeat marks four losses in four games so far in their expansion campaign away from the friendly confines of Bank of America Stadium.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: It didn't come in a winning effort, but this goal from Ortiz was a sight to behold.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Adam Buksa had yet to score in league play coming into the match, but that's over with now following his early opener, which also came with Polish national team manager Czesław Michniewicz in attendance at Gillette Stadium.
Next Up
- NE: Saturday, April 23 at D.C. United | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- CLT: Wede at Colorado Rapids | 9 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)