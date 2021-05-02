Recap: Nashville SC 0, Inter Miami CF 0

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

Nashville SC and Inter Miami CF played to a 0-0 draw Sunday at Nissan Stadium, with the shorthanded visitors feeling aggrieved over a hotly debated referee decision midway through the second half.

The match's pivotal moment came in the 70th minute when Walker Zimmerman pulled down Robbie Robinson from behind on a sprint toward goal. Referee Rosendo Mendoza appeared at first to motion to his back pocket, which would have indicated a red card for a Denial of an Obvious Goal Scoring Opportunity. Instead, a yellow was shown to Zimmerman, a decision upheld following a lengthy Video Review.

Lewis Morgan's ensuing free kick deflected off the Nashville wall for a corner kick.

Robinson, who came off the substitute's bench, had only an 11-minute shift, leaving with an apparent hamstring injury.

Dom Badji had a golden chance to be the hero, but his open header in the box two minutes into second-half stoppage time missed the target.

Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis was tested early, denying Morgan with a diving save to his right in the fourth minute before another low stab to rob Jay Chapman three minutes later. 

The best chance of a scoreless first half for the hosts came late when a driven low cross by Alex Muyl found Daniel Lovitz on the other end of the 18-yard box. But the fullback struggled to get the ball out of his feet and fired his shot well over the bar.

Goals

  • None

Advertising

Next Up 

  • NSH: Saturday, May 8 vs. New England Revolution | 1:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+ | MLS regular season
  • MIA: Sunday, May 9 vs. Atlanta United | 1 pm ET | ABC, ESPN Deports | MLS regular season
Nashville SC Inter Miami CF

Advertising

Related Stories

Inter Miami send support to grieving Higuain family with pre-game banner
Forever expansion siblings, Inter Miami and Nashville embrace their contrasts
MLS projected lineups - Week 3

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Recap: Nashville SC 0, Inter Miami CF 0

Recap: Nashville SC 0, Inter Miami CF 0
Inter Miami send support to grieving Higuain family with pre-game banner

Inter Miami send support to grieving Higuain family with pre-game banner
Alejandro Bedoya on Jose Martinez red card: "That's unacceptable"

Alejandro Bedoya on Jose Martinez red card: "That's unacceptable"
Ryan Hollingshead on sideline incident with Gio Savarese: "I'd probably do it again"

Ryan Hollingshead on sideline incident with Gio Savarese: "I'd probably do it again"
Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 4, DC United 1

Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 4, DC United 1
Saturday takeaways: What we learned from Week 3's action
Voices: Steve Zakuani

Saturday takeaways: What we learned from Week 3's action
More News
Video
Video
SAVE: Joe Willis, Nashville SC - 7th minute
0:26

SAVE: Joe Willis, Nashville SC - 7th minute
SAVE: Joe Willis, Nashville SC - 4th minute
0:23

SAVE: Joe Willis, Nashville SC - 4th minute
Watch MLS in 15 from SJ vs. DC | May 1, 2021
15:00

Watch MLS in 15 from SJ vs. DC | May 1, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: San Jose Earthquakes vs. D.C. United | May 01, 2021
4:10

HIGHLIGHTS: San Jose Earthquakes vs. D.C. United | May 01, 2021
More Video
Greener Goals

Greener Goals

MLS is planting 27,000 trees to balance out carbon emissions associated with League and Club travel.