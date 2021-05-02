Recap: Nashville SC 0, Inter Miami CF 0

Nashville SC and Inter Miami CF played to a 0-0 draw Sunday at Nissan Stadium, with the shorthanded visitors feeling aggrieved over a hotly debated referee decision midway through the second half.

The match's pivotal moment came in the 70th minute when Walker Zimmerman pulled down Robbie Robinson from behind on a sprint toward goal. Referee Rosendo Mendoza appeared at first to motion to his back pocket, which would have indicated a red card for a Denial of an Obvious Goal Scoring Opportunity. Instead, a yellow was shown to Zimmerman, a decision upheld following a lengthy Video Review.

Lewis Morgan's ensuing free kick deflected off the Nashville wall for a corner kick.

Robinson, who came off the substitute's bench, had only an 11-minute shift, leaving with an apparent hamstring injury.

Dom Badji had a golden chance to be the hero, but his open header in the box two minutes into second-half stoppage time missed the target.

Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis was tested early, denying Morgan with a diving save to his right in the fourth minute before another low stab to rob Jay Chapman three minutes later.