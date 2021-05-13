Recap: Minnesota United FC 1, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 0

After starting the season with four losses, Minnesota United FC got a huge first win of 2021, beating the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1-0 at Allianz Field on Wednesday night.
New signing Ramon "Wanchope" Abila was the hero for Minnesota, heading home the game's only goal, and his first in MLS, with 18 minutes remaining
Loons head coach Adrian Heath made a significant change to the lineup, starting goalkeeper Tyler Miller over Dayne St. Clair. After getting caught out of position on a play within the first give minutes of the game, Miller came up with big saves several times throughout the 90 minutes to keep the clean sheet.
In the first half, Vancouver ‘keeper Maxime Crepeau didn’t have much to do until the final minutes when Minnesota’s Robin Lod and Designated Player Emanuel Reynoso came close to giving the home side the lead.
After halftime, both teams came out strong and the Whitecaps continued to test Miller, while Reynoso and Lod were unable to connect for a goal. But in the 72nd minute, Lod sent a cross into the box that found Abila ready and waiting. The former Boca Juniors striker headed it into the side netting to finally end Minnesota's wait to get off the mark in the 2021 season.
Goals
- 72' - MIN - Ramon Abila | WATCH
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Minnesota United FC not only got their first points of the 2021 regular season, but won in front of their home fans. They will look to keep rolling as they have to quick turnaround to take on FC Dallas at Allianz Field on Saturday. The Vancouver Whitecaps go home empty-handed, but shift their focus towards Sunday’s trip to Sporting Kansas City.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Ramon Abila found the perfect position in the 71st minute to put away a header and give Minnesota United their first win.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Minnesota United FC goalkeeper Tyler Miller earned five saves to get Minnesota their first clean sheet and first win of the season.