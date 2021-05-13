Recap: Minnesota United FC 1, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 0

After starting the season with four losses, Minnesota United FC got a huge first win of 2021, beating the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1-0 at Allianz Field on Wednesday night.

New signing Ramon "Wanchope" Abila was the hero for Minnesota, heading home the game's only goal, and his first in MLS, with 18 minutes remaining

Loons head coach Adrian Heath made a significant change to the lineup, starting goalkeeper Tyler Miller over Dayne St. Clair. After getting caught out of position on a play within the first give minutes of the game, Miller came up with big saves several times throughout the 90 minutes to keep the clean sheet.

In the first half, Vancouver ‘keeper Maxime Crepeau didn’t have much to do until the final minutes when Minnesota’s Robin Lod and Designated Player Emanuel Reynoso came close to giving the home side the lead.