Recap: Minnesota United FC 1, LA Galaxy 1

Sacha Kljestan opened the scoring in the 83rd minute, but Robin Lod responded immediately to earn a point for Minnesota United FC who drew LA Galaxy, 1-1, in dramatic fashion at Allianz Field Wednesday night.
Following Video Review, referee Jair Marrufo deemed Javier Hernandez’s header ricocheted off the arm of United defender Michael Boxall, resulting in a penalty shot. Kljestan stepped up to the spot and the veteran midfielder sent Dayne St. Clair the wrong way, giving the Galaxy the late 1-0 lead.
But that lead was short lived. Four minutes later, Lod equalized for the home side, his sliding finish beating Galaxy ‘keeper Jonathan Bond at his near post, as the Loons picked up a well-deserved point.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Adrian Heath must have been relieved Lod found the back of the net as Minnesota were staring down the prospect of finishing their third game in their last four matches without finding the back of the net. Instead, the Loons snap a three-game losing streak as they’ll look to upset a high-flying FC Dallas side on Sunday. Greg Vanney, meanwhile, will be left disappointed his team couldn’t see out the victory, but will be content with the hard-fought point on the road as they sit comfortably in a Western Conference playoff spot with a little more than a third of the season in the books.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: This save by Bond in the 63rd minute may have been his best of the evening – almost stealing the Galaxy all three points.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Jonathan Bond. The game could have been a lot uglier for the Galaxy had it not been for their 'keeper, who made six saves, allowing just one goal on 2.69 xGA.
Next Up
- MIN: Sunday, May 22 at FC Dallas | 7 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- LA: Sunday, September 26 vs. Houston Dynamo FC | 8 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)