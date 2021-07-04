Recap: Minnesota United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 2

Cade Cowell scored another goal and Benjamin Kikanovic added a dramatic late equalizer, allowing the San Jose Earthquakes to salvage a 2-2 comeback draw and steal a road point in an entertaining Saturday evening Western Conference showdown with Minnesota United at Allianz Field.

Brent Kallman and Ramon Abila struck for consecutive goals for the Loons to give the hosts the lead after Cowell's early opener, but Minnesota couldn't manage to see out the three-point result as Kikanovic stunned a raucous home crowd at Allianz with the late leveler.

The Quakes jumped on top just 15 minutes into the contest when Cristian Espinoza won the ball off of Minnesota's Bakaye Dibassy on the right flank and made a charging run into the box. The Argentine then alertly found Cowell with a cross as Minnesota goalkeeper Tyler Miller charged off his line, setting the 17-year-old homegrown up with the finish into an open net.

San Jose managed to withstand a flurry of pressure from the hosts in the aftermath of the opener, but finally broke right on the stroke of halftime as Minnesota equalized through Kallman. The center back muscled a shot into the net from a difficult angle after an Emanuel Reynoso corner kick was deflected to new signee Franco Fragapane, who made an athletic move to provide the assist with an overhead kick.

With a pair of substitutions made by coach Adrian Heath at halftime, the Loons came out firing to start the second half, nearly taking the lead on with another flurry of chances just after the restart. The first came off a laser shot that was roped on target by Abila, but saved by San Jose goalkeeper JT Marcincowksi. Fragapane then narrowly missed just after that with a close-range shot that he put off the post.

Minnesota would find their go-ahead tally, however, after Chase Gasper won a penalty kick in the 67th minute. The defender was awarded the spot-kick by referee Michael Radchuk on Video Review after it was ruled that Judson fouled him in the San Jose area. That set up Abila with a look from the spot, which was initially stuffed by Marcincowksi but cashed home by the Argentine forward on the rebound.