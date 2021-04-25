Recap: Minnesota United 1, Real Salt Lake 2

Anderson Julio enjoyed a dream MLS debut as he struck for a brace to lead Real Salt Lake to a 2-1 win over Minnesota United Saturday night at Allianz Field.

Julio marshaled a quick counter attack after a Minnesota United corner kick and the ball fell to the RSL debutant when Chase Gasper tripped Rubio Rubin. The Ecuadorian on loan from Liga MX side San Luis fired over Dayne St. Clair from just inside the 18-yard box in the 31st minute.

Ten minutes later, Julio again capitalized on a counter attack, this time with an easy tap-in at the back post off a feed from Rubin to double RSL’s lead. His second goal followed a mistake in the back by the Loons when Gasper’s attempted pass back to St. Clair was too casual, allowing Rubio to pounce.

RSL threatened to put the match away early in the second half, but St. Clair came up with a critical intervention, diving to his right to get a hand on a Justen Glad glancing header off a corner kick.

The pitch was tilted in favor of the hosts, who finally broke through four minutes from full time on a first-time strike by Robin Lod inside the far post.