Recap: Minnesota United 0, Austin FC 1

The visitors got off to a strong start and got their reward with a goal from Diego Fagundez in the 17th minute. Midfielder Jared Stroud received the ball on the right side of the pitch, and sent an inviting ball in to an almost empty penalty area. Fagundez was making the run and first to meet the ball, ahead of the Minnesota defense, scoring from close range.

The two sides traded opportunities over the course of the first 45 minutes, with the Loons getting close to an equalizer in the 31st minute. Ramon Abila linked up with Emanuel Reynoso, with Reynoso taking a shot that eventually found the post rather than the back of the net.

The second half got off to a less intense start before both teams once again went back and forth. Stroud got close to a second for Austin in the 67th minute through a shot that was wide of the mark.