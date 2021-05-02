Recap: Minnesota United 0, Austin FC 1

Austin FC continued their strong start to life in MLS, beating a winless Minnesota United 1-0 at Allianz Field on Saturday.
The visitors got off to a strong start and got their reward with a goal from Diego Fagundez in the 17th minute. Midfielder Jared Stroud received the ball on the right side of the pitch, and sent an inviting ball in to an almost empty penalty area. Fagundez was making the run and first to meet the ball, ahead of the Minnesota defense, scoring from close range.
The two sides traded opportunities over the course of the first 45 minutes, with the Loons getting close to an equalizer in the 31st minute. Ramon Abila linked up with Emanuel Reynoso, with Reynoso taking a shot that eventually found the post rather than the back of the net.
The second half got off to a less intense start before both teams once again went back and forth. Stroud got close to a second for Austin in the 67th minute through a shot that was wide of the mark.
From there, Minnesota enjoyed a spell of possession that saw them frequently get close to a goal, but never quite come up with the chances that would earn them an equalizer. Despite chances from the likes of Hassani Dotson and substitute Patrick Weah, the hosts only managed one shot on target. The Austin defense did just enough to hold off the pressure, and picked up their first MLS clean sheet in the process.
Goals
- 17' - ATX - Diego Fagundez | WATCH
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Minnesota's lack of cutting edge leaves them with just one goal after three games and zero points. For a side that came into 2021 looking to improve on their Western Conference Final loss of a year ago, it's far from the start to the season they were expecting. As for the visitors, Austin had to hang on at times but they seem to be pulling off the possession-focused style they teased all preseason.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: In a match where both sides struggled to make chances count, there was one that was the difference maker. Diego Fagundez's 17th minute strike gave the hosts a lead that laid the foundation for the win.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Austin stuck to the identity they promised ahead of their first MLS season, and midfielder Alexander Ring was central to that in the midfield.
Next Up
- MIN: Saturday, May 8 at Colorado Rapids | 10 pm ET | MLS LIVe on ESPN+ | 2021 regular season
- ATX: Sunday, May 9 at Sporting Kansas City | 7:30 pm ET | FS1, Fox Deportes | 2021 regular season