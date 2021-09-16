Recap: LA Galaxy 1, Houston Dynamo FC 1

Houston Dynamo FC got an early goal from Fafa Picault but Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez scored a second-half equalizer for the LA Galaxy and the sides finished deadlocked 1-1 in their Wednesday evening Western Conference matchup at Dignity Sports Health Park.

The Dynamo bagged a shock opener on 13 minutes courtesy of Picault's ninth goal of the season. The Houston attacker was set in on goal by a through ball from Darwin Quintero and snuck his shot underneath Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann and into the net, giving the Dynamo a lead they would manage to hold through the halftime break.

The 1-0 scoreline would last until just past the hour mark, when Chicharito struck for the equalizer. Playing in his second game after a lengthy injury absence due to a calf injury, the standout striker got back to his goal-scoring ways with a leaping header off a cross from Dejan Joveljic that he placed perfectly past the outstretched arms of diving Houston goalkeeper Michael Nelson.

That leveler wound up standing as the game's final goal, as both teams saw one notable chance at a winner go begging. Houston had their best look on a close-range effort from Matias Vera, who had an opening after a corner kick slid through to him in front of goal, but he put the shot wide.