Recap: Inter Miami CF 1, Philadelphia Union 1

The Philadelphia Union rescued a point against Inter Miami CF through a late goal by Kacper Przybylko as the teams played to a 1-1 draw at DRV PNK Stadium on Sunday evening.

Przybylko's team-leading sixth goal of the season canceled out Robbie Robinson's second of the year with less than 20 minutes remaining, running Miami's winless streak to seven matches.

Philadelphia looked to put an early goal on the board as Daniel Gazdag forced Nick Marsman into a third-minute save. Then, just before the quarter-hour mark, the Union nearly made it 1-0 through Przybylko as Alejandro Bedoya played a nice ball to the Philadelphia striker, but his shot was fired wide of the net.

Miami saw several opportunities of their own moments after Przybylko's miss. Federico Higuain nearly combined with younger brother Gonzalo for Miami's opener but the chance came to nothing. Then, right before the half-hour mark, Lewis Morgan's chip to the far post was kept out by the head of Jakob Glesnes. The hosts would have one final chance just before first-half stoppage time as Gonzalo Higuain looked to cross it to Kieran Gibbs at the far post, but instead found the feet of Robinson who was unable to get a proper touch on the ball.

Some controversy arrived in the 55th minute as Morgan appeared to be tripped in the box by a Philadelphia defender. However, a brief check via Video Review found that no illegal act was committed as penalty shouts by Miami came to nothing.

But Miami finally found the breakthrough in the 71st minute, as Robinson's near-post attempt from a terrific touch by Gonzalo Higuain deflected off the hand of Matt Freese and into the net to make it 1-0. The two nearly combined for a second goal less than two minutes later as Robinson missed a brace by inches.