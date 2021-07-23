MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 13

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000: Visit predict6.mlssoccer.com/picks Pick the outcome of six matches. You can select win, loss, or draw. Underdog outcomes are worth more points than favorites. Next, predict the action. Predict match action to gain additional points and compete for the jackpot. Example: Who scores first? Submit your picks. (Free MLS network account required.) Get every pick correct to score $50,000!

Match #1: Atlanta United vs. Columbus Crew Saturday, July 24 at 3:30 pm ET - Watch on: ABC, ESPN Deportes, ABC WHO WILL WIN? ATL win (30 points)

Draw (40 points)

CLB win (30 points) Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points) Columbus have won their last four matches against Atlanta by a combined score of 8-2

Atlanta United are on the longest winless run in club history, going nine straight games without a victory (D6 L3)

Columbus are unbeaten in five, though have drawn four times during that span (W1 D4)

All-time matchups: Series is even at 5W - 5L - 0D

Match odds by BetMGM: Atlanta United +115, Draw +220, Columbus Crew +230 Start playing today!

Match #2: Minnesota United vs. Portland Timbers Saturday, July 24 at 8:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+ WHO WILL WIN? MIN win (30 points)

Draw (40 points)

POR win (30 points) Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team) Minnesota United have won all three of their home matches against the Timbers

The Loons are unbeaten in five straight home matches (W4 D1)

Portland have won just one of their last nine away matches (D3 L5)

All-time matchups: Minnesota United lead 6W - 2L - 2D

Match odds by BetMGM: Minnesota United -155, Draw +300, Portland Timbers +340

Advertising

Match #3: Nashville SC vs. FC Cincinnati Saturday, July 24 at 8:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+ WHO WILL WIN? NSH win (30 points)

Draw (40 points)

CIN win (40 points) Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team) Nashville SC are unbeaten in their last 11 home matches (W6 D5)

FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta has scored in three of their last five games

All-time matchups: Series is even at 0W - 0L - 1D

Match odds by BetMGM: Nashville SC -190, Draw +310, FC Cincinnati +450

Match #4: Inter Miami vs. Philadelphia Union Sunday, July 25 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+ WHO WILL WIN? MIA win (30 points)

Draw (40 points)

PHI win (30 points) Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points) Inter Miami have lost a club-record six straight matches by a combined score of 13-1

This is Philadelphia’s first trip to DRV PNK Stadium in Miami. The Union won both meetings last season, while Inter Miami won 2-1 at Subaru Park in April

All-time matchups: Philadelphia Union lead 2W - 1L - 0D

Match odds by BetMGM: Inter Miami +160, Draw +200, Philadelphia Union +175

Match #5: D.C. United vs. New York Red Bulls Sunday, July 25 at 8:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+ WHO WILL WIN? DC win (30 points)

Draw (40 points)

RBNY win (30 points) Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team) D.C. United have won their last two home matches

The Red Bulls are unbeaten in three straight away matches (W1 D2)

All-time matchups: New York Red Bulls lead 16W - 8L - 9D

Match odds by BetMGM: D.C. United +110, Draw +230, New York Red Bulls +230