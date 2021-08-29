Recap: Houston Dynamo FC 1, Minnesota United FC 2

Two goals from Designated Player Adrien Hunou gave Minnesota United FC a 2-1 road victory over Houston Dynamo FC at BBVA Stadium Saturday evening.
A second-half strike from Hunou sealed three points for the Loons, giving them their second road win of the season and their first-ever win in Houston. The French striker bagged both goals while ending a nine-match scoreless streak on his end. The Dynamo, playing without head coach Tab Ramos as he addresses a family medical emergency, are now winless over their past 15 matches.
A first-minute strike from Adalberto Carrasquilla seemed to put the Dynamo in high spirits. The Panamanian midfielder netted his first goal in MLS, smashing home from close range after some confusion in the box from Minnesota's defense left him wide open.
However, the Loons found their footing with a goal of their own just 15 minutes later. Hunou ended his scoring slump by finding the back of the net with a clean-and-tidy finish off Ethan Finlay's assist.
Dynamo winger Fafa Picault came up with the hosts' best chance at a second goal midway through the first half, but his effort ricocheted off the crossbar and out. A better chance wouldn't come, and the Loons were set to take advantage of that.
The Finlay-Hunou connection was the difference-maker when the Loons won the ball upfield and in transition. Come the 73rd minute, Finlay dribbled into the box and found Hunou for a tap-in that completed his brace.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The Loons entered this match down eight first-team players, including four locked-down starters – so they should be thrilled by the result. For Houston, it’s a disappointing performance at home, especially given how they started so positively. They sit bottom of the Western Conference standings and have gone 15 games without a win.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Adrien Hunou’s second-half strike is the easy choice considering its impact on the final result.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Adrien Hunou ended his personal scoreless streak and recorded his best performance for Minnesota since arriving from Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais FC.
Next Up
- HOU: Friday, September 3 vs. Portland Timbers | 8:00 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+, Unimas)
- MIN: Saturday, September 11 at Seattle Sounders | 5:00 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)