Recap: Houston Dynamo FC 1, Minnesota United FC 2

A second-half strike from Hunou sealed three points for the Loons, giving them their second road win of the season and their first-ever win in Houston. The French striker bagged both goals while ending a nine-match scoreless streak on his end. The Dynamo, playing without head coach Tab Ramos as he addresses a family medical emergency, are now winless over their past 15 matches.

A first-minute strike from Adalberto Carrasquilla seemed to put the Dynamo in high spirits. The Panamanian midfielder netted his first goal in MLS, smashing home from close range after some confusion in the box from Minnesota's defense left him wide open.

However, the Loons found their footing with a goal of their own just 15 minutes later. Hunou ended his scoring slump by finding the back of the net with a clean-and-tidy finish off Ethan Finlay's assist.

Dynamo winger Fafa Picault came up with the hosts' best chance at a second goal midway through the first half, but his effort ricocheted off the crossbar and out. A better chance wouldn't come, and the Loons were set to take advantage of that.