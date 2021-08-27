Houston Dynamo FC coach Tab Ramos to miss Saturday match due to family medical emergency

Houston Dynamo FC head coach Tab Ramos will miss their home game Saturday against Minnesota United FC (9 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) after traveling to New Jersey earlier this week due to a medical emergency concerning a family member.

Assistant coach Omid Namazi will lead the Dynamo against the Loons as they look to break a 14-game winless stretch. They last secured three points in a May 22 match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Per a release, the club “fully supports Tab and his family during this challenging time” and Namazi and the coaching staff “have done an excellent job preparing the team during training this week.”