Recap: Houston Dynamo FC 1, LAFC 1

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

A Western Conference battle between Houston Dynamo FC and LAFC produced a 1-1 draw Saturday afternoon at BBVA Stadium, with the points split after the teams traded quick fire second-half goals.

LAFC took a 1-0 lead in the 55th minute via Corey Baird, as the forward capped off an intricate passing move inside the 18-yard box. Midfielders Latif Blessing and Mark-Anthony Kaye combined centrally before finding Baird out wide, and the winger slipped his shot inside the near post.

But Houston answered right back in the 57th minute when Tyler Pasher continued his strong introduction to MLS. Fafa Picault served in a swerving cross from the left-hand side, and Pasher banged home a one-timed effort to equalize at 1-1.

In his first game of the 2021 season, Diego Rossi nearly gave LAFC an early road goal in the 12th minute. Eduard Atuesta found the Uruguayan forward with a well-weighted through ball, but Houston goalkeeper Marko Maric got down to his right for the stop.

Advertising

Goals

  • 55' – LAFC – Corey Baird | WATCH
  • 57' – HOU – Tyler Pasher | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: LAFC got Diego Rossi back in the lineup, so that’s an important step in the right direction. However, they’re still playing without star forward Carlos Vela ahead of El Trafico next weekend, their first derby of the 2021 season. From the Houston perspective, it’s a solid home point as they rebound from a Week 2 loss at Portland. There’s plenty of room for improvement, but Tab Ramos’ team are playing with structure and purpose.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Houston could have buckled after Corey Baird’s opener, but they answered right back via Tyler Pasher. The former Indy Eleven forward jumped up from the USL Championship this offseason and has made an immediate impact.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: There wasn't a runaway standout, but LAFC midfielder Eduard Atuesta was again influential and dictated the tempo. The Colombian No. 6's first-half through ball was a thing of beauty, too.

Next Up

  • HOU: Saturday, May 8 at FC Dallas | 3:30 pm ET (TUDN, Univision, Twitter)
  • LAFC: Saturday, May 8 at LA Galaxy | 8 pm ET (FOX, FOX Deportes)
Houston Dynamo FC Los Angeles Football Club

Advertising

Related Stories

At their best? LAFC know they need to improve before El Trafico
MLS projected lineups - Week 3
Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing for MLS Week 3

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Recap: Minnesota United 0, Austin FC 1

Recap: Minnesota United 0, Austin FC 1
Recap: FC Dallas 4, Portland Timbers 1

Recap: FC Dallas 4, Portland Timbers 1
Recap: Philadelphia Union 0, NYCFC 2

Recap: Philadelphia Union 0, NYCFC 2
Recap: Orlando City SC 3, FC Cincinnati 0

Recap: Orlando City SC 3, FC Cincinnati 0
Recap: New England Revolution 2, Atlanta United 1
mls

Recap: New England Revolution 2, Atlanta United 1
At their best? LAFC know they need to improve before El Trafico

At their best? LAFC know they need to improve before El Trafico
More News
Video
Video
Watch MLS in 15 from PHI vs. NYC | May 1, 2021
15:10

Watch MLS in 15 from PHI vs. NYC | May 1, 2021
GOAL: Dante Sealy, FC Dallas - 85th minute
0:50

GOAL: Dante Sealy, FC Dallas - 85th minute
HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando City SC vs. FC Cincinnati | May 01, 2021
4:10

HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando City SC vs. FC Cincinnati | May 01, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC | May 01, 2021
4:06

HIGHLIGHTS: Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC | May 01, 2021
More Video
Greener Goals

Greener Goals

MLS is planting 27,000 trees to balance out carbon emissions associated with League and Club travel.