Recap: Houston Dynamo FC 1, LAFC 1

A Western Conference battle between Houston Dynamo FC and LAFC produced a 1-1 draw Saturday afternoon at BBVA Stadium, with the points split after the teams traded quick fire second-half goals.
LAFC took a 1-0 lead in the 55th minute via Corey Baird, as the forward capped off an intricate passing move inside the 18-yard box. Midfielders Latif Blessing and Mark-Anthony Kaye combined centrally before finding Baird out wide, and the winger slipped his shot inside the near post.
But Houston answered right back in the 57th minute when Tyler Pasher continued his strong introduction to MLS. Fafa Picault served in a swerving cross from the left-hand side, and Pasher banged home a one-timed effort to equalize at 1-1.
In his first game of the 2021 season, Diego Rossi nearly gave LAFC an early road goal in the 12th minute. Eduard Atuesta found the Uruguayan forward with a well-weighted through ball, but Houston goalkeeper Marko Maric got down to his right for the stop.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: LAFC got Diego Rossi back in the lineup, so that’s an important step in the right direction. However, they’re still playing without star forward Carlos Vela ahead of El Trafico next weekend, their first derby of the 2021 season. From the Houston perspective, it’s a solid home point as they rebound from a Week 2 loss at Portland. There’s plenty of room for improvement, but Tab Ramos’ team are playing with structure and purpose.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Houston could have buckled after Corey Baird’s opener, but they answered right back via Tyler Pasher. The former Indy Eleven forward jumped up from the USL Championship this offseason and has made an immediate impact.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: There wasn't a runaway standout, but LAFC midfielder Eduard Atuesta was again influential and dictated the tempo. The Colombian No. 6's first-half through ball was a thing of beauty, too.