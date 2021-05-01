Recap: Houston Dynamo FC 1, LAFC 1

A Western Conference battle between Houston Dynamo FC and LAFC produced a 1-1 draw Saturday afternoon at BBVA Stadium, with the points split after the teams traded quick fire second-half goals.

LAFC took a 1-0 lead in the 55th minute via Corey Baird, as the forward capped off an intricate passing move inside the 18-yard box. Midfielders Latif Blessing and Mark-Anthony Kaye combined centrally before finding Baird out wide, and the winger slipped his shot inside the near post.

But Houston answered right back in the 57th minute when Tyler Pasher continued his strong introduction to MLS. Fafa Picault served in a swerving cross from the left-hand side, and Pasher banged home a one-timed effort to equalize at 1-1.