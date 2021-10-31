Recap: Houston Dynamo FC 0, Colorado Rapids 1

Dominique Badji provided the Halloween treat to Colorado Rapids fans, scoring the lone goal in the 58th minute in a 1-0 win over Houston Dynamo FC in both teams' penultimate regular season game Sunday at PNC Stadium.
Badji’s goal, his third in the last four games, moved the Rapids into a three-way tie atop the Western Conference on points ahead of the Seattle Sounders-LAFC match Monday that concludes Week 34.
After a scoreless first half with few opportunities for either side, Badji broke the stalemate just before the hour mark, turning in the box to latch onto a Younes Namli pass and firing a low shot inside the far post.
The Dynamo pressed late for the equalizer and Tim Parker came close, but his headed attempt off a corner kick deflected out for another corner in the 82nd minute.
That would be as close as the hosts would get as the Rapids secured all three points, ensuring the race for the Western Conference top spot will go down to Decision Day next Sunday.
Goals
- 58’ — COL — Dominique Badji | WATCH
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The Rapids took care of business, bouncing back from that midweek loss at New England to move level on points with Sporting Kansas City and Seattle, although Colorado are third on goal differential with SKC and the Sounders both having a game in hand. Meanwhile Pat Onstad, who reportedly will soon be named the club’s new general manager, got a first-hand look at some of the Dynamo’s needs in the offseason in the defeat.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: There weren’t many memorable moments, but this clinical finish by Badji secured all three points for the Rapids.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: We’ll give the nod to Badji for making the most of a rare scoring chance for either side on the day.