Recap: Houston Dynamo FC 0, Colorado Rapids 1

Dominique Badji provided the Halloween treat to Colorado Rapids fans, scoring the lone goal in the 58th minute in a 1-0 win over Houston Dynamo FC in both teams' penultimate regular season game Sunday at PNC Stadium.

Badji’s goal, his third in the last four games, moved the Rapids into a three-way tie atop the Western Conference on points ahead of the Seattle Sounders-LAFC match Monday that concludes Week 34.

After a scoreless first half with few opportunities for either side, Badji broke the stalemate just before the hour mark, turning in the box to latch onto a Younes Namli pass and firing a low shot inside the far post.

The Dynamo pressed late for the equalizer and Tim Parker came close, but his headed attempt off a corner kick deflected out for another corner in the 82nd minute.