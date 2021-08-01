Recap: Houston Dynamo 0, Real Salt Lake 0

The Houston Dynamo and Real Salt Lake played to a 0-0 draw on Saturday at BBVA Stadium, with the visitors holding on to a point in the final minutes despite being down to 10 men following Justen Glad's red card.
Glad's ejection was the most notable event in the match, coming in the 87th minute when he picked up a second yellow for an off the ball challenge
The first half saw the best of the opportunities for both teams. The visitors were first to force saves out of the opposition goalkeeper, with Maikel Chang and Damir Kreilach testing Marko Maric in quick succession in the 11th minute. The Dynamo were slow to start recording shots, their first coming in the 24th minute through Mateo Bajamich, whose effort from an angle was denied by Zac MacMath.
Chances continued to come during the second half, but both sides were missing accuracy when it mattered most. First, for RSL, Albert Rusnak was played clear through behind the Dynamo defense but struck the outside of the post with the goal at his mercy. Then in the 71st minute, Corey Baird, on as a substitute to make his Dynamo debut just a day after his trade from LAFC, fired high over the bar following a pinpoint cross from Tyler Pasher that deserved a better finish.
The result keeps RSL in the Western Conference's final playoff spot, and extends the Dynamo's winless run to nine games.
Goals
- None
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Both teams recorded plenty of chances — Houston ended the match with 1.2 xG, and RSL 1.5 but both lacked finishing ability. It resulted in a match that hardly showcased the best from either team, minus two goalkeepers who met the moment.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: A poor second half in which RSL had no shots on target got worse in the 87th minute, when Glad picked up a second yellow.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Dynamo goalkeeper Marko Maric stood out for his team, making sure the Dynamo survived early attempts from RSL and making four first half saves on the way to a clean sheet.