Recap: Houston Dynamo 0, Real Salt Lake 0

The Houston Dynamo and Real Salt Lake played to a 0-0 draw on Saturday at BBVA Stadium, with the visitors holding on to a point in the final minutes despite being down to 10 men following Justen Glad 's red card.

Glad's ejection was the most notable event in the match, coming in the 87th minute when he picked up a second yellow for an off the ball challenge

The first half saw the best of the opportunities for both teams. The visitors were first to force saves out of the opposition goalkeeper, with Maikel Chang and Damir Kreilach testing Marko Maric in quick succession in the 11th minute. The Dynamo were slow to start recording shots, their first coming in the 24th minute through Mateo Bajamich, whose effort from an angle was denied by Zac MacMath.

Chances continued to come during the second half, but both sides were missing accuracy when it mattered most. First, for RSL, Albert Rusnak was played clear through behind the Dynamo defense but struck the outside of the post with the goal at his mercy. Then in the 71st minute, Corey Baird, on as a substitute to make his Dynamo debut just a day after his trade from LAFC, fired high over the bar following a pinpoint cross from Tyler Pasher that deserved a better finish.