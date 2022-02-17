"Now is our opportunity": Seattle Sounders start 2022 climb with CCL opener vs. Motagua

By Ian Nicholas Quillen @IaqDiesel

In literal terms, it's been less than three months since Seattle Sounders FC played their last competitive match.

In the minds of players at one of the most decorated and talented clubs in MLS, Thursday’s Concacaf Champions League opener in Honduras against FC Motagua (9 pm ET | FS2, TUDN) marks the end of an interminable wait.

The Sounders’ 2021 campaign concluded weeks earlier than most expected when they were eliminated on penalty kicks to Real Salt Lake in Round One of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

Now a side that finished second in the Western Conference and third in the 2021 Supporters' Shield race opens 2022 with nearly everyone returned, plus a bolstered attack that includes new arrival Albert Rusnak and a healthier Jordan Morris and Nicolas Lodeiro.

And Leg 1 of their CCL Round of 16 series is the first chance to put things right, with external expectations surging.

“We’re ready, we’re excited. This was a long time coming for us,” said midfielder Cristian Roldan. “We’ve been wanting to play a real game for a long time, and now is our opportunity. It will be enjoyable to see the team come together.”

The Sounders can also avenge the disappointment from their last CCL appearance, looking to become MLS' first winner of the competition's modern-day iteration.

In February 2020, Seattle made a similar trip to open their continental campaign against Motagua’s domestic rivals CD Olimpia.

Despite two goals from Seattle debutant Joao Paulo and one each from Roldan and Morris, the Sounders were held to a 4-4 draw on aggregate before being eliminated on their home turf on penalty kicks.

That experience has quelled any illusions of an easy time on Thursday night.

“I think it’s going to be a difficult game,” Roldan said. “Obviously, the field plays a little bit slow, so it’ll be a bit of a slower game. But you know, these Central American teams, when they’re playing at home they play really well. They play with confidence, they play with urgency, intensity, so it’s going to be a difficult game for us."

There will be one key difference from two years ago, an absence of fans in the stands in San Pedro Sula. But even that won’t provide the visitors much of an edge, Roldan insists.

“It changes in a sense that there’s less hostility in the stands, but you’ll see it on the field,” he said of the Olímpico Metropolitano environment. “And if anything, you kind of want to play against that hostility, and it’s unfortunate that they aren’t going to have their fans here.”

Seattle Sounders FC CONCACAF Champions League
More News
More News
"Now is our opportunity": Seattle Sounders start 2022 climb with CCL opener vs. Motagua
CONCACAF Champions League

"Now is our opportunity": Seattle Sounders start 2022 climb with CCL opener vs. Motagua
New York Red Bulls re-sign defender Tom Edwards on loan from Stoke City
Transfer Tracker

New York Red Bulls re-sign defender Tom Edwards on loan from Stoke City
Gianluca Busio reflects on growing up at Sporting KC, Serie A and Lorenzo Insigne
The Call Up

Gianluca Busio reflects on growing up at Sporting KC, Serie A and Lorenzo Insigne
Houston Dynamo FC unveil 2022 The Bayou City kit

Houston Dynamo FC unveil 2022 The Bayou City kit
Source: Chicago Fire finalizing deal for Mexican winger Jairo Torres from Atlas FC
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Source: Chicago Fire finalizing deal for Mexican winger Jairo Torres from Atlas FC
How planned Sounders FC Center at Longacres fits into Seattle's long-term vision

How planned Sounders FC Center at Longacres fits into Seattle's long-term vision
More News
Video
Video
New Year, New Jozy! Altidore on why Revs move, Sloane Stephens have him poised for big things
46:01

New Year, New Jozy! Altidore on why Revs move, Sloane Stephens have him poised for big things
Watch MLS in 15 from Santos Laguna vs. Montreal Impact | 02/16/2022
8:30

Watch MLS in 15 from Santos Laguna vs. Montreal Impact | 02/16/2022
HIGHLIGHTS: Santos Laguna vs. Montreal Impact | February 16, 2022
4:24

HIGHLIGHTS: Santos Laguna vs. Montreal Impact | February 16, 2022
GOAL: Jesús Ocejo, Santos Laguna - 88th minute
1:01

GOAL: Jesús Ocejo, Santos Laguna - 88th minute
More Video