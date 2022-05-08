Recap: FC Dallas 2, Seattle Sounders FC 0

Jesus Ferreira passed his father on FC Dallas' all-time scoring list, helping the club to a 2-0 win over Seattle Sounders FC at Toyota Stadium on Saturday evening.
Paul Arriola tacked on a late goal as Dallas made it nine straight unbeaten across all competitions, beating a Seattle side 72 hours removed from a historic victory in the Concacaf Champions League Final.
Despite Dallas seeing much of the play over a Sounders team that featured a host of changes from Wednesday's starting XI, the match remained scoreless until Ferreira finally broke the deadlock in the 65th minute. Ema Twumasi's pass was dummied by Arriola and through to the US international, who took his chance brilliantly past Stefan Cleveland for a 1-0 lead.
Not only was it the 21-year-old's 25th career goal for Dallas – putting him ahead of his father, David – but, for the moment, put him in a tie at seven goals with Austin FC's Sebastián Driussi and Toronto FC's Jesús Jiménez for the lead in the race for the 2022 Golden Boot presented by Audi.
Arriola added insurance in the 88th minute, ripping a near-post strike Cleveland got a piece of, but couldn't stop, to secure a Dallas win.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Seattle were always going to face a bit of a challenge on the road, considering they were on short rest and fielding a heavily-rotated lineup coming off Wednesday's CCL Final victory over Pumas. Indeed, Dallas – a much more rested side – had more of the chances throughout the evening, and ultimately received their reward through Ferreira’s goal with around 25 minutes left. It puts them, at least momentarily, in third place in the West, three points back of LAFC.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Jesus Ferreira, who moved to Dallas from his native Colombia as a 10-year-old after his father signed for FCD, is now ahead of David Ferreira on the team's scoring list. His goal was the eventual match-winner:
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Paul Arriola. Along with his late goal, his dummy of Ema Twumasi's eventual assist set up his USMNT teammate's tally in the 65th minute.
Next Up
- DAL: Tuesday, May 10 at Sporting Kansas City | 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+) | US Open Cup Fourth Round
- SEA: Wednesday, May 11 vs. San Jose Earthquakes | 10:00 p.m. ET (ESPN+) | US Open Cup Fourth Round