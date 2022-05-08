Recap: FC Dallas 2, Seattle Sounders FC 0

Jesus Ferreira passed his father on FC Dallas ' all-time scoring list, helping the club to a 2-0 win over Seattle Sounders FC at Toyota Stadium on Saturday evening.

Paul Arriola tacked on a late goal as Dallas made it nine straight unbeaten across all competitions, beating a Seattle side 72 hours removed from a historic victory in the Concacaf Champions League Final.

Despite Dallas seeing much of the play over a Sounders team that featured a host of changes from Wednesday's starting XI, the match remained scoreless until Ferreira finally broke the deadlock in the 65th minute. Ema Twumasi's pass was dummied by Arriola and through to the US international, who took his chance brilliantly past Stefan Cleveland for a 1-0 lead.

Not only was it the 21-year-old's 25th career goal for Dallas – putting him ahead of his father, David – but, for the moment, put him in a tie at seven goals with Austin FC's Sebastián Driussi and Toronto FC's Jesús Jiménez for the lead in the race for the 2022 Golden Boot presented by Audi.