Recap: FC Dallas 2, Real Salt Lake 2

Damir Kreilach's 86th-minute header lifted Real Salt Lake to a 2-2 draw at FC Dallas in a wet and wild affair at Toyota Stadium on Saturday night.

Kreilach's late equalizer canceled out Ryan Hollingshead's deflected strike for Dallas two minutes earlier during an evening where rain and slick conditions challenged the footing of players and handling of goalkeepers on both sides.

Rubio Rubin added his team-leading fourth goal of the season early for Salt Lake. David Ochoa made nine saves for the visitors, who have four points from two away trips this season.