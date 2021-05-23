Recap: FC Dallas 2, Real Salt Lake 2

By Ian Nicholas Quillen @IaqDiesel

Damir Kreilach's 86th-minute header lifted Real Salt Lake to a 2-2 draw at FC Dallas in a wet and wild affair at Toyota Stadium on Saturday night.

Kreilach's late equalizer canceled out Ryan Hollingshead's deflected strike for Dallas two minutes earlier during an evening where rain and slick conditions challenged the footing of players and handling of goalkeepers on both sides.

Rubio Rubin added his team-leading fourth goal of the season early for Salt Lake. David Ochoa made nine saves for the visitors, who have four points from two away trips this season.

Franco Jara opened his 2021 account from the penalty spot late in the first half for Dallas, which now is 1-0-3 in four home games.

Goals

  • 20' - RSL - Rubio Rubin | WATCH
  • 43' - DAL - Franco Jara | WATCH
  • 84' - DAL - Ryan Hollingshead | WATCH
  • 86' - RSL - Damir Keilach | WATCH

Up Next

  • DAL: Saturday, May 29 at Colorado Rapids (9 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in the US and DAZN in Canada)
  • RSL: Saturday, May 29 vs. Minnesota United (9:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in the US and DAZN in Canada)

