Recap: FC Dallas 2, Nashville SC 0

FC Dallas earned their first win of the 2022 season and the Nico Estevez era on Saturday night at Toyota Stadium, taking down previously unbeaten Nashville SC 2-0 with a late pair of goals.

Dallas struck for both goals in a two-minute span as the match approached second-half stoppage time, first from the penalty spot via Designated Player forward Franco Jara. Club-record signing Alan Velasco then emphatically introduced himself to Dallas in the 87th minute with a spectacular run and finish to give the hosts some late insurance.

Dallas caused Nashville problems all evening with their energy and off-ball movement, but the Coyotes' defense was resilient for long stretches. Jesus Ferreira and Paul Arriola stretched the field for the home side, with Joe Willis called into action before the break to parry a well-struck effort from Brandon Servania.

Constantly threatening in the second half, Dallas finally found the breakthrough in the 85th minute when substitute Jack Maher bundled over Arriola in the box, drawing a penalty kick whistle from referee Ramy Touchan. Jara made no mistake from the spot, putting Nashville behind for the first time this year.