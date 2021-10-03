Recap: FC Dallas 0, Minnesota United 0

FC Dallas and Minnesota United shared the points on Saturday evening at Toyota Stadium, thanks to a match-saving performance from Dallas goalkeeper Phelipe . The Loons hold onto the final Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoff spot in the Western Conference, while Dallas remain toward the bottom of the table.

Dallas looked brighter from the run of play, but clear cut chances were few and far between. Jesus Ferreira and Brandon Servania manufactured a handful of half chances, and Romain Metanire forced Phelipe into an excellent save from a direct free kick, but both sides were largely limited to long-range efforts.

After the break, the roles reversed and the Loons found themselves in the driver's seat. Emanuel Reynoso nearly opened the scoring from a tight angle, but his flicked shot was denied by a remarkable recovery from Phelipe, who scrambled back across his goal to parry the ball around the post. The Dallas ‘keeper again denied Minnesota with a spectacular double save, blocking close range efforts from Robin Lod and Franco Fragapane in quick succession.

Dallas thought they had found the opener through Ryan Hollingshead, but his goal was disallowed after Video Review determined that the ball struck his hand. The decision would prove costly for Dallas, who were unable to generate much of note afterwards.