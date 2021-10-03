Recap: FC Dallas 0, Minnesota United 0

FC Dallas and Minnesota United shared the points on Saturday evening at Toyota Stadium, thanks to a match-saving performance from Dallas goalkeeper Phelipe. The Loons hold onto the final Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoff spot in the Western Conference, while Dallas remain toward the bottom of the table.
Dallas looked brighter from the run of play, but clear cut chances were few and far between. Jesus Ferreira and Brandon Servania manufactured a handful of half chances, and Romain Metanire forced Phelipe into an excellent save from a direct free kick, but both sides were largely limited to long-range efforts.
After the break, the roles reversed and the Loons found themselves in the driver's seat. Emanuel Reynoso nearly opened the scoring from a tight angle, but his flicked shot was denied by a remarkable recovery from Phelipe, who scrambled back across his goal to parry the ball around the post. The Dallas ‘keeper again denied Minnesota with a spectacular double save, blocking close range efforts from Robin Lod and Franco Fragapane in quick succession.
Dallas thought they had found the opener through Ryan Hollingshead, but his goal was disallowed after Video Review determined that the ball struck his hand. The decision would prove costly for Dallas, who were unable to generate much of note afterwards.
Reynoso was sent off in the 89th minute for a stomp on Szabolcs Schön, but Dallas couldn’t make the most of the man advantage. Ferreira curled a shot past the post with the final kick of the game, sealing a point for both sides.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: A point on the road certainly isn’t the end of the world for the Loons, but they can’t gain ground on LA Galaxy or Real Salt Lake, both of whom have dropped points this week. The point keeps them in seventh place. For Dallas, their season-long struggles continue. They haven’t won a match in three attempts after parting ways with Luchi Gonzalez, and are just three points above last place.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Ryan Hollingshead’s goal would have completely changed the game, and potentially given the home side a crucial win. It wasn’t to be, though, with VAR ruling the ball struck his arm.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: On a more positive note for Dallas, Phelipe absolutely stood on his head. The goalkeeper made six saves on the night and deserved a lot of credit for the result.
Goals
- None
Next Up
- DAL: Wednesday, October 20 vs LAFC | 8:00 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- MIN: Sunday, October 10 vs Colorado Rapids | 4:00 pm ET (ESPN)