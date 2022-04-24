Recap: Austin FC 3, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 0

Maxi Urruti scored his third and fourth goals of the season inside the opening half-hour, Sebastian Driussi added his league-leading sixth after halftime and Austin FC moved atop the Western Conference table with a 3-0 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday night at Q2 Stadium.

Driussi also added an assist on Urruti's first in a victory that put Los Verdes a point in front of second-place LAFC ahead of the Black & Gold's game Sunday at FC Cincinnati (5 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes).

After opening the scoring with a gorgeous first-time finish 11 minutes into the contest, Urruti found his brace in the 26th minute, collecting a feed from Alex Ring and converting a nifty spinning shot to the far post. The hosts rounded it off with a third on 68 minutes, when Julio Cascante flicked on a header off Nick Lima's throw-in that freed Driussi for an insurance tally, sealing a third consecutive victory and improving Austin's home record to 4W-0L-1D on the season.