Recap: FC Cincinnati 0, Orlando City SC 1

Ruan laid the ball off to Urso, whose hit from distance found the bottom corner for the lone goal of the contest. With three points, Orlando maintain their fourth-place spot in the Eastern Conference standings and are in pole position to earn an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs home game come November. The Lions are now unbeaten over their past three matches after losing four in a row.

With Cincinnati already eliminated from playoff contention, this was a must-win match for Orlando on the road. The Lions scored early and their 13th-minute tally was all they needed.

Cincinnati put forth a valiant second-half effort, testing Orlando's defense multiple times while also controlling the tempo of the match. Their best chance came in the 48th minute when Brenner found the back of the net, but the flag was raised for offside.

The Lions nearly doubled their lead late with an insurance goal in the 76th minute, but Cincinnati goalkeeper Przemyslaw Tyton came up with a big save to deny Benji Michel from close range. It looked as if that pull-away goal had finally arrived in the 83rd minute when Tesho Akindele launched from distance, with the ball going bar-down. However, the officials ruled that the ball hand't crossed the line.