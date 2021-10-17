Recap: FC Cincinnati 0, Orlando City SC 1

A first-half strike from Junior Urso gave Orlando City SC all three points in a 1-0 road win over FC Cincinnati Saturday evening at TQL Stadium.
Ruan laid the ball off to Urso, whose hit from distance found the bottom corner for the lone goal of the contest. With three points, Orlando maintain their fourth-place spot in the Eastern Conference standings and are in pole position to earn an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs home game come November. The Lions are now unbeaten over their past three matches after losing four in a row.
With Cincinnati already eliminated from playoff contention, this was a must-win match for Orlando on the road. The Lions scored early and their 13th-minute tally was all they needed.
Cincinnati put forth a valiant second-half effort, testing Orlando's defense multiple times while also controlling the tempo of the match. Their best chance came in the 48th minute when Brenner found the back of the net, but the flag was raised for offside.
The Lions nearly doubled their lead late with an insurance goal in the 76th minute, but Cincinnati goalkeeper Przemyslaw Tyton came up with a big save to deny Benji Michel from close range. It looked as if that pull-away goal had finally arrived in the 83rd minute when Tesho Akindele launched from distance, with the ball going bar-down. However, the officials ruled that the ball hand't crossed the line.
Late drama ensued in extra time when FCC playmaker Luciano Acosta went down in the box after Rodrigo Schlegel appeared to take him down. But after a lengthy Video Review, referee Marcos De Oliveira elected not to point to the spot, ensuring all three points for the visitors.
Goals
- 13' - ORL - Junior Urso - WATCH
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Orlando may have taken all three points, but it was a lackluster performance from their big-name stars. If they hope to maintain course in a top-four position, they’ll need their top players to show up and lead the team on both ends of the pitch. For Cincinnati, it’s seven straight losses and their disappointing season continues.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Luciano Acosta’s penalty appeal in second-half stoppage time. The no-call gave the guests all three points and broke the hearts of the Cincinnati faithful.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Junior Urso. Orlando's midfielder scored the decisive goal and played a crucial role in controlling the center of the park.
Next Up
- CIN: Wednesday, October 20 vs Chicago Fire | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- ORL: Wednesday, October 20 vs CF Montreal | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)