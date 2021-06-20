Recap: FC Cincinnati 0, Colorado Rapids 2

By Ian Nicholas Quillen @IaqDiesel

Diego Rubio scored his team-leading third goal of the season, Jonathan Lewis added his first of the year off the bench and the Colorado Rapids completed a smash-and-grab 2-0 victory to spoil FC Cincinnati's first game before a full-capacity crowd at TQL Stadium on Saturday night.

Rubio's goal arrived in the 21st minute, striking home near the penalty-kick spot after Michael Barrios was played over the top by Danny Wilson. Barrios rounded Cincinnati goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer, then laid off for Rubio's one-timed finish.

Lewis then doubled Colorado's lead with a tight-angle shot in the 72nd minute. Jack Price picked out the winger's darting run on the left side of the penalty area, allowing Lewis to catch Vermeer off guard with his quick shot.

Colorado goalkeeper William Yarbrough made seven saves to preserve his fourth shutout of the year, helping the visitors win five of their last six games. Yarbrough also shook off a nasty-looking collision with Isaac Atanga early in the second half to remain in the match.

Cincinnati generated a flurry of late chances, with Jurgen Locadia and Brandon Vazquez forcing Yarbrough into stops and Alvaro Barreal striking the crossbar with a header. Locadia also had a stoppage-time effort from close range blocked.

But the Rapids already led by multiple goals, while FCC marched to a third straight defeat at their new home.

Advertising

Goals

  • 21' – COL – Diego Rubio | WATCH
  • 72' – COL – Jonathan Lewis | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: This was a game that exposed both the value and the shortcomings of the expected goals (xG) metric that has become so popular in soccer. Colorado's 0.4 xG was an accurate reflection of the lack of chances they created, but ruthlessness allowed the visitors to cede possession and absorb pressure. While Cincy created 2.1 xG, none of their chances had more than an 11% probability of being scored until Locadia's blocked effort deep into second-half stoppage time.
xG
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Against the run of play, Jack Price played a gorgeous through-ball into the path of Jonathan Lewis. He had a lot left to do before guiding a low finish into the far-side netting.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Kellyn Acosta. While Yarbrough made seven saves, Acosta was a major reason most of those were relatively simple ones. Acosta led his side with four tackles, tied for the team lead with 18 duels (winning half) and completed more than 88% of his passes.

Advertising

Up Next

FC Cincinnati Colorado Rapids

Advertising

Related Stories

MLS projected lineups - Week 8
What your club is wearing for MLS Week 8
Player Availability Report

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Austin FC marvel at "electric" opening night at Q2 Stadium
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Austin FC marvel at "electric" opening night at Q2 Stadium
Recap: LAFC 1, Houston Dynamo FC 1

Recap: LAFC 1, Houston Dynamo FC 1
Recap: Portland Timbers 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Recap: Portland Timbers 2, Sporting Kansas City 1
Recap: LA Galaxy 1, Seattle Sounders 2

Recap: LA Galaxy 1, Seattle Sounders 2
Recap: Austin FC 0, San Jose Earthquakes 0

Recap: Austin FC 0, San Jose Earthquakes 0
Recap: FC Dallas 1, Minnesota United FC 1

Recap: FC Dallas 1, Minnesota United FC 1
More News
Video
Video
Watch MLS in 15 from LAFC vs. HOU | June 19, 2021
15:22

Watch MLS in 15 from LAFC vs. HOU | June 19, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Houston Dynamo FC | June 19, 2021
4:15

HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Houston Dynamo FC | June 19, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: FC Cincinnati vs. Colorado Rapids | June 19, 2021
4:16

HIGHLIGHTS: FC Cincinnati vs. Colorado Rapids | June 19, 2021
Watch MLS in 15 from POR vs. SKC | June 19, 2021
15:25

Watch MLS in 15 from POR vs. SKC | June 19, 2021
More Video
Celebrate Freedom

Celebrate Freedom

This weekend, all MLS clubs will wear Juneteenth inspired numbers on their jerseys as we recognize this day that marks the effective end of slavery in the United States.