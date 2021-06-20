Recap: FC Cincinnati 0, Colorado Rapids 2

Diego Rubio scored his team-leading third goal of the season, Jonathan Lewis added his first of the year off the bench and the Colorado Rapids completed a smash-and-grab 2-0 victory to spoil FC Cincinnati 's first game before a full-capacity crowd at TQL Stadium on Saturday night.

Rubio's goal arrived in the 21st minute, striking home near the penalty-kick spot after Michael Barrios was played over the top by Danny Wilson. Barrios rounded Cincinnati goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer, then laid off for Rubio's one-timed finish.

Lewis then doubled Colorado's lead with a tight-angle shot in the 72nd minute. Jack Price picked out the winger's darting run on the left side of the penalty area, allowing Lewis to catch Vermeer off guard with his quick shot.

Colorado goalkeeper William Yarbrough made seven saves to preserve his fourth shutout of the year, helping the visitors win five of their last six games. Yarbrough also shook off a nasty-looking collision with Isaac Atanga early in the second half to remain in the match.

Cincinnati generated a flurry of late chances, with Jurgen Locadia and Brandon Vazquez forcing Yarbrough into stops and Alvaro Barreal striking the crossbar with a header. Locadia also had a stoppage-time effort from close range blocked.