Recap: FC Cincinnati 0, CF Montréal 0

FC Cincinnati 's wait for a first ever win at TQL Stadium goes on after they failed to find a breakthrough in a 0-0 draw with visiting CF Montréal on Wednesday night.

Cincinnati were frustrated throughout after having a goal called offside and seeing two shots off the crossbar against a Montréal team that finished the game with 10 men following a second yellow card to Rudy Camacho with 16 minutes remaining.

Cincinnati thought they had opened the scoring in the 33rd minute when Yaya Kubo sent a piercing through ball into space for Brenner but the home side's joy was short-lived as he was found offside on the play.

Back from halftime, Cincinnati tried to break the ice early with a dangerous play in the 56th minute. Allan Cruz tried his luck with a powerful shot from outside the box but this time the crossbar prevented the home fans from celebrating an opening goal.

The offside flag then ruled out a second goal, this time for Montréal. Djordje Mihailovic fed Zachary Brault-Guillard on the right side of the box and his shot bumped off the far post and in but was ruled out for offside.

Montréal were reduced to 10 men in the 74th minute when Camacho was sent off for the second time in five games. The French center back took down Brenner and received a second yellow card from referee Ramy Touchan.