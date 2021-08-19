Recap: FC Cincinnati 0, CF Montréal 0

FC Cincinnati's wait for a first ever win at TQL Stadium goes on after they failed to find a breakthrough in a 0-0 draw with visiting CF Montréal on Wednesday night.
Cincinnati were frustrated throughout after having a goal called offside and seeing two shots off the crossbar against a Montréal team that finished the game with 10 men following a second yellow card to Rudy Camacho with 16 minutes remaining.
Cincinnati thought they had opened the scoring in the 33rd minute when Yaya Kubo sent a piercing through ball into space for Brenner but the home side's joy was short-lived as he was found offside on the play.
Back from halftime, Cincinnati tried to break the ice early with a dangerous play in the 56th minute. Allan Cruz tried his luck with a powerful shot from outside the box but this time the crossbar prevented the home fans from celebrating an opening goal.
The offside flag then ruled out a second goal, this time for Montréal. Djordje Mihailovic fed Zachary Brault-Guillard on the right side of the box and his shot bumped off the far post and in but was ruled out for offside.
Montréal were reduced to 10 men in the 74th minute when Camacho was sent off for the second time in five games. The French center back took down Brenner and received a second yellow card from referee Ramy Touchan.
Left with 16 minutes to try and notch their first win at TQL Stadium, Cincinnati's best effort came from Luciano Acosta who rung the crossbar once again.
Goals
- No goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: CF Montréal wore their hearts on their sleeve, Wednesday night. In lieu of the MLS logo, CF Montréal players had the word "Jason" stamped on their left sleeve. An effort from the club to show support for assistant coach Jason Di Tulio, who is currently fighting brain cancer. On their end, Cincinnati were once again left frustrated at their sparkling new home. The club has yet to give their home fans a win at TQL Stadium and will next have a chance to try and correct that stat on Sep. 4 against Inter Miami CF.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: FC Cincinnati fans thought they had their winning goal for a split second. Allan Cruz had everybody beat but the crossbar had other ideas.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Sebastian Breza needed to stand tall early in Cincinnati and kept his cool after Rudy Camacho's red card to notch his MLS first clean sheet.
Next up:
- CIN: Saturday, August 21 at New England Revolution | 8pm ET (MLS Live on ESPN+)
- MTL: Saturday, August 21 at Philadelphia Union | 8pm ET (TVA Sports, MLS Live on ESPN+)