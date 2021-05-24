Recap: DC United 0, Philadelphia Union 1

A first-half stoppage time goal from Kacper Przybylko gave the Philadelphia Union all they needed to handle D.C. United , 1-0, at Audi Field on a steamy Sunday evening in the nation's capital.

While things didn't go to plan at the outset for D.C. United — with Edison Flores getting injured within the first 30 seconds of the match, giving way to Julian Gressel — the hosts stayed on the front foot throughout the first half, getting the most dangerous chances despite fairly even possession.

Adrien Pérez looked particularly lively in the Union's half of the field, and Drew Skundrich very nearly got on the end of a cross that could have resulted in his first career MLS goal. That would be the most promising moment of the half for either side, until Jamiro Monteiro had a 43rd-minute chance in front of goal that United 'keeper Jon Kempin was only too happy to scoop up, given the off-balance shot could have gone anywhere.

Then in first-half stoppage time, Monteiro sprung with a well-weighted pass that beat the DCU defense, and Przybylko poked it home for the opening goal. While it was initially ruled offside, Video Review showed that the duo timed the play to perfection, and the Union went into the locker room a little later than everyone expected with the lead.

Ola Kamara came on as a halftime sub and set up a potential equalizer in the 48th minute, though a sliding Jakob Glesnes broke up a good-looking connection to Paul Arriola. Another second-half DC sub, Kevin Paredes, tested Andre Blake with a shot from distance shortly after coming on — in the 63rd minute — but Blake leaped to tip the ball away.