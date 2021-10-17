Recap: DC United 0, Nashville SC 0

D.C. United and Nashville SC shared the points Saturday night at Audi Field, with neither Eastern Conference playoff hopeful able to break the deadlock in a 0-0 draw.
The result maintains Nashville's two-point cushion in second place, while D.C. lose ground in the race for a top-four spot, ending the night in sixth place.
D.C. started off with arguably the best chance of the night through Ola Kamara. The Golden Boot presented by Audi leader struck a shot from just outside the box, curling past Joe Willis before rattling off the far post.
Willis had more to do in the second half, blocking a point-blank effort from Russell Canouse to keep the hosts off the scoresheet. The header went straight at Nashville's 'keeper, but still required a strong hand to force it wide.
Neither side created much from open play, but D.C. especially limited Nashville with a relentless press. Hany Mukhtar and CJ Sapong spent most of the night isolated until the final 10 minutes, when the visitors managed to mount some sustained pressure. They nearly stole a late winner through Daniel Ríos, but his effort flashed just wide of the far post.
Julian Gressel nearly pulled off the spectacular during second-half stoppage time, launching a free kick from range that almost snuck into the top corner. Willis tipped the shot over the bar to save the point.
Goals
- None
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Nashville have lost just one of their last seven on the road, a dramatic turnaround from their earlier struggles, and maintain their hold on second place with their 13th clean sheet of the season. D.C. United will be less pleased with the draw, now four points out of fourth place and still very much looking over their shoulders with five games left to play.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Russell Canouse looked certain to open the scoring in the 65th minute, but placed his header right at Joe Willis to keep the score level.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Joe Willis made five saves to preserve a clean sheet. The Nashville netminder leads MLS with 13 shutouts this season.
Next Up
- DC: Wednesday, October 20 vs New England Revolution | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- NSH: Wednesday, October 20 vs Columbus Crew | 8:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)