Recap: DC United 0, Nashville SC 0

D.C. United and Nashville SC shared the points Saturday night at Audi Field, with neither Eastern Conference playoff hopeful able to break the deadlock in a 0-0 draw.

The result maintains Nashville's two-point cushion in second place, while D.C. lose ground in the race for a top-four spot, ending the night in sixth place.

D.C. started off with arguably the best chance of the night through Ola Kamara. The Golden Boot presented by Audi leader struck a shot from just outside the box, curling past Joe Willis before rattling off the far post.

Willis had more to do in the second half, blocking a point-blank effort from Russell Canouse to keep the hosts off the scoresheet. The header went straight at Nashville's 'keeper, but still required a strong hand to force it wide.

Neither side created much from open play, but D.C. especially limited Nashville with a relentless press. Hany Mukhtar and CJ Sapong spent most of the night isolated until the final 10 minutes, when the visitors managed to mount some sustained pressure. They nearly stole a late winner through Daniel Ríos, but his effort flashed just wide of the far post.