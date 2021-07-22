Recap: Columbus Crew 0, Nashville SC 0

The Columbus Crew ran their unbeaten home run to 14 matches across all competitions, but were forced to settle for a 0-0 draw on Wednesday night despite bossing the second half against Nashville SC at Lower.com Field.

Joe Willis made six saves to preserve his sixth clean sheet of the season for the visitors, who had some bright moments early before going on the back foot after the interval.

Willis' best stop came just inside the final 20 minutes when he sprawled wide to his right to deny Darlington Nagbe's low, deflected effort. That was as close as Columbus came to halting what is now Nashville's six-match unbeaten run.