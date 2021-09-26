Recap: Colorado Rapids 0, Toronto FC 0

The Colorado Rapids and Toronto FC played to a 0-0 stalemate at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Saturday night, as the Rapids missed an opportunity to move into first place in the Western Conference table.

Colorado – who are comfortably at third place in the West – extended their unbeaten run to 11 games, but will rue the missed opportunity to leapfrog both Sporting Kansas City and the Seattle Sounders. They've now drawn five of their last six games, yet are still primed to prominently factor in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.

The game's best chance came early in the first half through a nifty play by Colorado forward Andre Shinyashiki. The 2019 AT&T MLS Rookie of the Year delicately chipped a ball behind Toronto FC’s defense, finding the head of teammate Michael Barrios, but the Colombian striker lofted his header back across TFC goalkeeper Alex Bono and just over the net.

After that 12th-minute chance, both teams locked it down defensively, with neither side allowing a true goalscoring opportunity until the 90th minute when the Rapids thought they could have snagged a late winner.

A cross from Braian Galván in the second minute of injury time found the head of Diego Rubio in the six-yard box, but the Chilean forward's effort was just a bit too high and this game ended scoreless.