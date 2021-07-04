Recap: Chicago Fire FC 3, Atlanta United 0

A depleted Atlanta side were put to the sword by the Fire, who won just their second game of the campaign and ran Atlanta's winless run to six matches (0-4-2).

Aliseda delivered his first goal in the 34th, as his attempt from just outside the box took an unlucky deflection off the foot of a sliding Atlanta player, caromed off the bottom of the crossbar and past the line to open the scoring. Chicago nearly doubled it in first-half stoppage time as Przemyslaw Frankowski found himself in space on a run toward goal but had his shot denied by Brad Guzan.

The Fire ultimately did end up with a 2nd goal just before the halftime whistle, as a poor Atlanta giveaway saw Aliseda make it a brace for himself with a blast into the net that Guzan could do nothing about. And Chicago punished Atlanta once more for poor defending and midfield play in the 58th as Frankowski bagged his first goal of the season to make it a 3-0 scoreline.