Recap: Chicago Fire FC 0, CF Montréal 1

Mason Toye scored a late goal in his return from injury as CF Montréal stole all three points in a 1-0 win over Chicago Fire FC .

After a dicey first 20 minutes, Bobby Shuttleworth denied Montréal's best chance of the first half. Bjørn Johnsen had a perfect opportunity to give his team the lead from just above the penalty spot but Shuttleworth dove to his left and denied Johnsen a third goal this season.

Clement Diop also needed to work in his six-yard box to keep the score level in the first half. Brian Gutierrez found the end of a cross, after Robert Beric completely missed the ball with his right foot, but the Montréal 'keeper safely caught the 17 year-old's shot.

Chicago applied the pressure after returning from halftime but to no avail. Montréal's backline bent but didn't break as the visitors fought to keep their clean sheet.

Diop needed to make another big save to keep his team in the game at the 74th minute. On a counter attacking opportunity, Beric set up Fabian Herbers who was wide open on the right side. Alone in front of goal, Herbers tried his luck but Diop dove to frustrate both the German and the fans in attendance at Soldier Field.

A stalemate looked the inevitable conclusion but Montréal would find a late winner from the head of Mason Toye, who was making his return to the field after a month out with injury. The South Orange, NJ, native substituted into the game in the second half and gave his team all three points with an 86th minute headed effort. From his left flank, Zorhan Bassong whipped the ball inside the box for Toye who headed the ball toward the far post to kill Chicago's hopes of emerging with at least a point.