Recap: CF Monterrey 3, Columbus Crew SC 0

Columbus Crew SC were bounced from the 2021 Concacaf Champions League on Wednesday evening, dropping their second leg matchup 3-0 at CF Monterrey to lose their quarterfinal series 5-2 on aggregate.

The Liga MX hosts assumed a 1-0 lead in the 3rd minute when forward Vincent Janssen fired a cross from the left. Columbus goalkeeper Eloy Room couldn’t control it and forward Maximiliano Meza tapped home the rebound to start Monterrey's run after they took a 2-2 Leg 1 draw back to Estadio BBVA Bancomer.

Meza then doubled Monterrey’s lead in the 26th minute, collecting a squared ball after Janssen outmuscled Columbus center back Josh Williams. The Argentine forward beat Room with a one-timed finish and sent Crew SC into halftime down 2-0.

Longtime Mexico national team defender Miguel Layun put the game out of reach in the 71st minute, drilling home a stunning free kick to the top corner. The right back stepped up from 25 yards out and left Room with no chance, giving Rayados a 3-0 lead.