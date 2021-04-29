Recap: Columbus Crew SC 2, CF Monterrey 2

An equalizer in second-half stoppage time canceled out a star showing from Columbus Crew SC midfield maestro Lucas Zelarayan , giving CF Monterrey a 2-2 road draw in Leg 1 of their Concacaf Champions League quarterfinal series on Wednesday night.

Columbus nearly secured a 2-1 win, only for Jose Alvarado to nod home a Dorlan Pabon cross in the 93rd minute. In the process, the Liga MX visitors grabbed a second crucial away goal and aggregate advantage going into next Wednesday's second leg at Estadio BBVA Bancomer.

Zelarayan thought he bagged a game-winner in the 87th minute, sweeping home a right-footed shot after right back Harrison Afful pulled the ball back toward the penalty spot. The Argentine No. 10 made no mistake with a defender draped over him, putting his team in the driver’s seat.

Columbus also overcame an early hole in the 65th minute, with left back Milton Valenzuela punching home at the far post. Zelarayan shimmied free along the endline, then crossed across goal for his compatriot to draw the hosts level at 1-1.

Monterrey grabbed their first all-important road goal in the 9th minute after forcing a midfield turnover, with Ake Loba picking out the far corner for a 1-0 advantage. Columbus center back Aboubacar Keita slipped in the attacking sequence, granting the Ivorian forward a clean shot past Eloy Room.

Bradley Wright-Phillips appeared to hand Columbus a 2-1 lead in the 71st minute, though Josh Williams was ruled offside in the buildup following a closer look from Video Review. Zelarayan swung in a looping free kick toward the back post, and the Crew SC center back snuck around before nodding across goal for BWP to tap home – a moot move in the end.