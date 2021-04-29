Recap: Columbus Crew SC 2, CF Monterrey 2

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

An equalizer in second-half stoppage time canceled out a star showing from Columbus Crew SC midfield maestro Lucas Zelarayan, giving CF Monterrey a 2-2 road draw in Leg 1 of their Concacaf Champions League quarterfinal series on Wednesday night.

Columbus nearly secured a 2-1 win, only for Jose Alvarado to nod home a Dorlan Pabon cross in the 93rd minute. In the process, the Liga MX visitors grabbed a second crucial away goal and aggregate advantage going into next Wednesday's second leg at Estadio BBVA Bancomer.

Zelarayan thought he bagged a game-winner in the 87th minute, sweeping home a right-footed shot after right back Harrison Afful pulled the ball back toward the penalty spot. The Argentine No. 10 made no mistake with a defender draped over him, putting his team in the driver’s seat.

Columbus also overcame an early hole in the 65th minute, with left back Milton Valenzuela punching home at the far post. Zelarayan shimmied free along the endline, then crossed across goal for his compatriot to draw the hosts level at 1-1.

Monterrey grabbed their first all-important road goal in the 9th minute after forcing a midfield turnover, with Ake Loba picking out the far corner for a 1-0 advantage. Columbus center back Aboubacar Keita slipped in the attacking sequence, granting the Ivorian forward a clean shot past Eloy Room.

Bradley Wright-Phillips appeared to hand Columbus a 2-1 lead in the 71st minute, though Josh Williams was ruled offside in the buildup following a closer look from Video Review. Zelarayan swung in a looping free kick toward the back post, and the Crew SC center back snuck around before nodding across goal for BWP to tap home – a moot move in the end.

Williams nearly found redemption in the 76th minute, only for his powerful header from a Zelarayan corner kick to rattle the crossbar.

Advertising

Goals

  • 9' – MNT – Ake Loba | WATCH
  • 65' – CLB – Milton Valenzuela | WATCH
  • 87 – CLB – Lucas Zelarayan | WATCH
  • 90+3' – MNT – Jose Alvarado | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: With Lucas Zelarayan picking up a yellow card and suspension (accumulation) ruling him out of Leg 2, Columbus faced extra urgency to get a home win. That was within grasp until second-half stoppage time when Jose Alvarado slipped free at the back post, giving Monterrey two away goals. Crew SC certainly aren’t out of the series, but their task is increasingly difficult when traveling to Mexico next week. At the bare minimum, they’ll need an away goal – or possibly more, depending on how the aggregate permutations unfold.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: The Jose Alvarado equalizer will linger in Columbus’ nightmares for weeks. The game’s entire mood and complexion changed as a result.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Early yellow card aside, Lucas Zelarayan stepped up in a major way. His assist and goal allowed Columbus to rally back, another example of their marquee player shining in a high-profile match.

Next Up

  • CLB: Saturday, May 1 at CF Montréal | 3 pm ET (MLS LIVE ON ESPN+)
CONCACAF Champions League Columbus Crew SC Monterrey

Advertising

Related Stories

Gyasi Zardes: Columbus Crew SC "on the same playing field" as CF Monterrey
Projected lineups for Concacaf Champions League Quarterfinals

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Recap: Columbus Crew SC 2, CF Monterrey 2
CONCACAF Champions League

Recap: Columbus Crew SC 2, CF Monterrey 2
Report: Real Salt Lake pursuing Argentine forward Jonathan Menendez
Transfer Tracker

Report: Real Salt Lake pursuing Argentine forward Jonathan Menendez
What the David Ochoa episode taught us about RSL in 2021
National Writer: Charles Boehm

What the David Ochoa episode taught us about RSL in 2021
Charlie Davies' USMNT striker depth chart has a new name at No.1
Club and Country

Charlie Davies' USMNT striker depth chart has a new name at No.1
Charlotte FC to play on new FieldTurf surface at Bank of America Stadium

Charlotte FC to play on new FieldTurf surface at Bank of America Stadium
Austin FC's Tomas Pochettino available to play following potential administrative issue

Austin FC's Tomas Pochettino available to play following potential administrative issue
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Columbus Crew SC vs. Monterrey | April 29, 2021
4:00

HIGHLIGHTS: Columbus Crew SC vs. Monterrey | April 29, 2021
GOAL: José Alvarado, Monterrey - 93rd minute
0:41

GOAL: José Alvarado, Monterrey - 93rd minute
GOAL: Lucas Zelarayán, Columbus Crew SC - 87th minute
0:44

GOAL: Lucas Zelarayán, Columbus Crew SC - 87th minute
WOODWORK: Josh Williams, Columbus Crew SC - 76th minute
0:23

WOODWORK: Josh Williams, Columbus Crew SC - 76th minute
More Video
Greener Goals

Greener Goals

MLS is planting 27,000 trees to balance out carbon emissions associated with League and Club travel.