Recap: Austin FC 1, LAFC 2

Danny Mukovski provided a late winner for LAFC to infuse their playoff hopes and further Austin FC’s ongoing woes, claiming a 2-1 victory at Q2 Stadium on Wednesday night.

Austin thought they had a goal in the third minute via Sebastian Driussi, but the potential opener was wiped off the slate on an offside call confirmed via Video Review, with Cecilio Dominguez appearing caught out in the buildup before his would-be assist.

LAFC then pressured the Verde backline, getting eight shots to ATX’s three in the opening 45. The Black & Gold’s best chance came on a 24th-minute Cristian Arango shot that Brad Stuver did well to save, and he might have scored the opener late in the half had Jose Cifuentes played him in on goal a little truer.

The game pivoted in the 55th minute when Kim Moon-Hwan fired a ball into the box that caught Diego Fagundez’s outstretched arm inside the box. Video Review confirmed the infraction, and Arango got Stuver to guess wrong for what finally emerged as the opening goal.

But then Fagundez rode a 12-minute redemption arc, getting the equalizer in the 67th minute. He ran behind Dominguez as the Paraguayan clanged a shot off the post, and followed it up with the sure finish to trigger celebrations in the Verde Wall.

Austin came agonizingly close to a go-ahead goal in the 77th minute on an upfield break, but the final ball from Alex Ring trundled just wide.

Then Mukovski rode his own mini redemption arc, fouling Nick Lima and getting a yellow card on a sequence just three minutes after subbing on. Following the foul, Stuver came out of his box and pursued the striker, eventually closing in on him with the referee close between them. Then, just two minutes after that heated exchange, Cifuentes sent Mukovski through on goal to definitively put his stamp on the match.