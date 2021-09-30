Recap: Atlanta United 1, Inter Miami CF 0

Josef Martinez fired home his 100th goal for Atlanta United with less than 15 minutes remaining, lifting his side to a key 1-0 win over Inter Miami CF at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Martinez's century-strike across all competitions for the Five Stripes came from the penalty spot and put Atlanta at sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings – at least for the moment – in the race for the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs. Miami, who failed to register a shot on goal, saw their playoff hopes continue to fade as they lost their third straight match and dropped to 10th in the standings.

Outside of a few half-chances for both sides, neither Atlanta nor Miami truly threatened goal in the first half. Atlanta, though, saw a chance fall by the wayside in the 36th minute after a mishandled rebound from an initial Nick Marsman save was sent high by Martinez.

Meanwhile, Miami's own opportunity for a breakthrough was fired wide in the 42nd minute by Robbie Robinson as the match began to open up. Marsman was later called upon once more in the 54th minute on a set piece, and the Dutchman kept out a well-placed free kick from Ezequiel Barco.

The turning point came with a quarter-hour remaining when former Atlanta defender Leandro Gonzalez Pirez was called for a handball in the box. With his patented stutter step, Martinez struck his PK past Marsman to reach his milestone and give Atlanta a 1-0 lead.