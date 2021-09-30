Recap: Atlanta United 1, Inter Miami CF 0

Josef Martinez fired home his 100th goal for Atlanta United with less than 15 minutes remaining, lifting his side to a key 1-0 win over Inter Miami CF at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday evening.
Martinez's century-strike across all competitions for the Five Stripes came from the penalty spot and put Atlanta at sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings – at least for the moment – in the race for the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs. Miami, who failed to register a shot on goal, saw their playoff hopes continue to fade as they lost their third straight match and dropped to 10th in the standings.
Outside of a few half-chances for both sides, neither Atlanta nor Miami truly threatened goal in the first half. Atlanta, though, saw a chance fall by the wayside in the 36th minute after a mishandled rebound from an initial Nick Marsman save was sent high by Martinez.
Meanwhile, Miami's own opportunity for a breakthrough was fired wide in the 42nd minute by Robbie Robinson as the match began to open up. Marsman was later called upon once more in the 54th minute on a set piece, and the Dutchman kept out a well-placed free kick from Ezequiel Barco.
The turning point came with a quarter-hour remaining when former Atlanta defender Leandro Gonzalez Pirez was called for a handball in the box. With his patented stutter step, Martinez struck his PK past Marsman to reach his milestone and give Atlanta a 1-0 lead.
That was enough for the Five Stripes, who won their fourth straight game on home soil.
Goals
- 78 - ATL - Josef Martinez (PK) | WATCH
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Josef Martinez made sure that his return to Atlanta's lineup after being held out of last Saturday’s match at the Philadelphia Union was a memorable one, adding yet another milestone to his historic MLS career. For now, Atlanta find themselves back on track as they jump back above the playoff line. Miami continue to search for answers as it’s now their third match in a row dropped, with an in-form Portland Timbers side waiting for them Sunday at Providence Park.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: There could only be one on this particular night. Here’s the moment when Martinez made MLS history:
- MAN OF THE MATCH: It must be Martinez after his milestone match-winner from the spot. He’ll be key to Atlanta's stretch run, and on Wednesday he made it a happy return to the pitch.
Next Up
- ATL: Saturday, October 2 at CF Montréal | 7 p.m. ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- MIA: Sunday, October 3 at Portland Timbers | 5:30 p.m. ET (FS1, FOX Deportes)