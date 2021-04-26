Atlanta, Philadelphia sense huge opportunity ahead of CCL quarterfinal

Two of the league's entrants will face each other in the CCL quarterfinal this week, as the Philadelphia Union travel to play Atlanta United in leg one of their tie on Tuesday (8 pm ET | FS1, TUDN).

It's a busy start to the year for all five of MLS' entrants to the Concacaf Champions League, balancing the continental tournament as well as the opening weeks of regular season MLS play, all while working towards full match fitness.

Both sides started essentially full-strength XIs this weekend in MLS despite the game Tuesday looming, though with one notable exception perhaps with CCL in mind. Josef Martinez only entered as a substitute in Atlanta's 3-1 win over Chicago Fire FC on Saturday, though Curtin said he expects to see Martinez in the starting XI on Tuesday. The Venezuelan continues to work back to be match fit and sharp after suffering a torn ACL last year.

“I will pick the best players for this game," Heinze said succinctly through a translator, before adding he'll take into consideration sports science data but will ultimately pick his starting XI based on what he sees in training.

Philly and Atlanta didn't play a competitive match against each other in 2020 thanks to the truncated, regionalized schedule to come from the COVID-19 pandemic. The last time the two met was in 2019, when Atlanta eliminated the Union in the conference semifinals of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Both coaches were full of praise of their opponent ahead of Tuesday's clash.