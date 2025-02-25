Real Salt Lake vs. Herediano: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

Real Salt Lake and Costa Rican side Herediano are deadlocked at 0-0 entering Leg 2 of their 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Round One series, which will be decided Wednesday night at America First Field.
How to watch and stream
- English: FS2
- Spanish: ViX
When
- Wednesday, Feb. 26 | 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT
Where
- America First Field | Sandy, Utah
The winner advances to face LA Galaxy, who automatically qualified for the Round of 16 via their MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi title. If needed, the away goals rule is in effect.
Ten MLS clubs are participating in the 27-team continental tournament that grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match final will be held on June 1.
RSL can only advance with a win, since the away goals rule would send Herediano through to the next round in the event of a draw. The lone exception would be a 0-0 stalemate, after which the series would be decided in extra time and, if needed, a penalty shootout.
The Claret-and-Cobalt have struggled out of the gates this season, playing to a scoreless draw in Costa Rica before falling 4-0 at the San Jose Earthquakes in Saturday's MLS opener.
Unlike Wednesday's opponent, Herediano have momentum on their side after beating AD San Carlos 2-1 over the weekend to take sole possession of Costa Rica's Liga FPD top spot.
Los Florenses also have a historic edge over Real Salt Lake, going 1W-0L-2D all-time in official matches against the MLS side.