Real Salt Lake transfer Gavin Beavers to Danish club

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
Real Salt Lake have transferred homegrown goalkeeper Gavin Beavers to Danish Superliga side Brøndby IF, the club announced Wednesday.
The 19-year-old US youth international initially signed with RSL at age 16 after impressing with MLS NEXT Pro side Real Monarchs and in the RSL Academy.
Now, Beavers exits with five clean sheets in 26 first-team appearances. He played in 11 regular-season matches last year.
"While it is never easy to say goodbye to one of our own, all of us involved with the RSL Academy should take great pride in this European move for Gavin," said assistant general manager Tony Beltran. "Gavin’s hard work, determination, character and obvious talent created this opportunity, one which will be remembered as a shining example of the standard we set for all our academy players as students and footballers.
"Developing players and community contributors able to impact the global market at the highest level is one of our foremost goals; we expect nothing but the best for Gavin at a great club such as Brøndby, and we look forward to seeing which academy prospect will follow in his footsteps."
With Beavers’ transfer, RSL remaining goalkeepers are MLS veterans Zac MacMath and Mason Stajduhar, as well as recent signing Rafael Cabral.
RSL are one of 10 MLS teams competing in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. They'll return to continental competition on Feb. 19 at Costa Rican side Herediano, then begin their regular-season slate on Feb. 22 at the San Jose Earthquakes (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant