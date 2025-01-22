Real Salt Lake transfer Gavin Beavers to Danish club

The 19-year-old US youth international initially signed with RSL at age 16 after impressing with MLS NEXT Pro side Real Monarchs and in the RSL Academy.

Now, Beavers exits with five clean sheets in 26 first-team appearances. He played in 11 regular-season matches last year.

"While it is never easy to say goodbye to one of our own, all of us involved with the RSL Academy should take great pride in this European move for Gavin," said assistant general manager Tony Beltran. "Gavin’s hard work, determination, character and obvious talent created this opportunity, one which will be remembered as a shining example of the standard we set for all our academy players as students and footballers.