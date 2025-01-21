Real Salt Lake sign Brazilian goalkeeper Rafael Cabral

Cabral has played over 450 professional matches starting with boyhood side Santos, where he won the 2011 Copa Libertadores. He moved to Italian Serie A side Napoli in 2013, before continuing his decade-long European career at Sampdoria and English second-division side Reading.

"I am here to help on and off the pitch with my experience; I am sure I will learn much as well," said Cabral. "I expect to help the team and do whatever the club needs from me as a leader and as a player. I am here to achieve big things with the club and with my new teammates."