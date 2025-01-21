Real Salt Lake sign Brazilian goalkeeper Rafael Cabral

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Real Salt Lake have signed veteran Brazilian goalkeeper Rafael Cabral, the club announced Tuesday.
The 34-year-old is under contract through 2026 with options for 2027-28. He was a free agent after playing for Brazilian top-flight sides Cruzeiro and Grêmio.
"Rafa brings a steady hand and high-level experience to our goalkeeping group," said chief soccer officer Kurt Schmid.
"Rafa is comfortable with the ball at his feet and has demonstrated an ability throughout his career to stop shots and organize a defense while thriving in big moments, as he did in the Copa Libertadores over a decade ago.
"With what we’ve seen from him recently, we believe he will provide strong leadership in the locker room, inspire confidence across our back line and mentor our young ‘keepers as well."
Cabral has played over 450 professional matches starting with boyhood side Santos, where he won the 2011 Copa Libertadores. He moved to Italian Serie A side Napoli in 2013, before continuing his decade-long European career at Sampdoria and English second-division side Reading.
Internationally, Cabral played three games for Brazil in 2012 – including a friendly against the United States.
"I am here to help on and off the pitch with my experience; I am sure I will learn much as well," said Cabral. "I expect to help the team and do whatever the club needs from me as a leader and as a player. I am here to achieve big things with the club and with my new teammates."
This winter, Cabral is RSL's second goalkeeper addition after they acquired Mason Stajduhar in a trade with Orlando City SC.
The Claret-and-Cobalt are building towards their Feb. 22 regular-season opener at the San Jose Earthquakes (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They'll enter the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup several days earlier.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant