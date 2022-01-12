Real Salt Lake sign midfielder Julio Benitez as homegrown player

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Real Salt Lake have signed midfielder Julio Benitez as a homegrown player through the 2025 season with an option for 2026, the club announced Tuesday.
Benitez arrives from Real Monarchs and RSL-AZ, showing his full progression through their academy system.
“Julio has proven himself to be an exceptional talent in our club since the day he arrived in the academy,” RSL general manager Elliot Fall said in a release. “He embodies what we strive to develop at our club – athletes who excel on the field and, more importantly, off of it. I have no doubt that Julio will have a positive impact on the field and in our community for years to come.”
The 16-year-old signed with Real Monarchs in March 2021, then made nine appearances (seven starts). He’s twice featured for the United States U15 men’s national team, appearing in friendlies against Russia and Poland.
Benitez becomes the 11th homegrown player on RSL’s 2022 roster.