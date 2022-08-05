Transfer Tracker

Real Salt Lake sign Costa Rican international defender Bryan Oviedo

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Real Salt Lake have added more reinforcements via Costa Rican international defender Bryan Oviedo, the club announced Thursday.

The 32-year-old arrives on a free move after most recently competing for Danish powerhouse side FC Copenhagen, and spent nearly a decade in England at Everton and Sunderland.

Oviedo, who mainly plays left back, is vying for a Qatar 2022 World Cup roster spot with Costa Rica after they booked qualification via the intercontinental playoff pathway, beating New Zealand 1-0 in June. He’s earned 71 caps for Los Ticos, having already featured at the 2018 World Cup.

“Bryan is a left back who brings a wealth of experience and ability to our backline,” general manager Elliot Fall said in a release. “He’s a well-rounded player who is excellent on the ball and has physical attributes that will translate well to our league. In adding him to our roster, we now have one of the best groups of outside backs in MLS.”

Oviedo turned pro with Costa Rican powerhouse side Saprissa in 2009, then won a host of trophies with Copenhagen. He’s played in over 60 English Premier League games, and carries both Europa League and Champions League experience.

RSL, on track for another Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip after making the Western Conference Final in 2021, have mostly featured Andrew Brody at left back this season.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

