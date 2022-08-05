Real Salt Lake sign Costa Rican international defender Bryan Oviedo

The 32-year-old arrives on a free move after most recently competing for Danish powerhouse side FC Copenhagen, and spent nearly a decade in England at Everton and Sunderland.

Oviedo, who mainly plays left back, is vying for a Qatar 2022 World Cup roster spot with Costa Rica after they booked qualification via the intercontinental playoff pathway, beating New Zealand 1-0 in June. He’s earned 71 caps for Los Ticos, having already featured at the 2018 World Cup.

“Bryan is a left back who brings a wealth of experience and ability to our backline,” general manager Elliot Fall said in a release. “He’s a well-rounded player who is excellent on the ball and has physical attributes that will translate well to our league. In adding him to our roster, we now have one of the best groups of outside backs in MLS.”