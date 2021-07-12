Real Salt Lake's Damir Kreilach voted MLS Player of the Week for Week 12

After scoring a brace in his side's 4-0 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday, Real Salt Lake midfielder Damir Kreilach has been named MLS Player of the Week for Week 12.

The Croatian got off to a quick start against the Whitecaps, scoring the first of his two goals in the very first minute of the match. Aaron Herrera's small pass outside the box found Kreilach, who then quickly touched the ball and sent it over the goalkeeper before heading into the back of the net.