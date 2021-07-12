Real Salt Lake's Damir Kreilach voted MLS Player of the Week for Week 12

After scoring a brace in his side's 4-0 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday, Real Salt Lake midfielder Damir Kreilach has been named MLS Player of the Week for Week 12.
The Croatian got off to a quick start against the Whitecaps, scoring the first of his two goals in the very first minute of the match. Aaron Herrera's small pass outside the box found Kreilach, who then quickly touched the ball and sent it over the goalkeeper before heading into the back of the net.
Kreilach put his side up 2-0 in the 57th minute, scoring from a header. The play began with a corner, which the Whitecaps cleared out of the box. RSL quickly regained possession and set their sights on goal. The ball eventually ended up at the feet of Justin Meram, who whipped in a cross from the left side of the field. Kreilach was waiting in front of the goal, and scored with a classic header.
The midfielder is continuing a strong run of form, and currently has seven goals in 11 matches with RSL this season. He is only behind league leaders Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez of the LA Galaxy and Raul Ruidiaz of the Seattle Sounders, who both have 10 goals this season.
The MLS Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while a Twitter fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio and online media.