Real Salt Lake rename stadium America First Field

Since opening the Sandy, Utah-based venue, RSL have played 269 games and posted a home winning percentage of nearly 70%. Two finals have been held there, the second leg of the 2010-11 Concacaf Champions League Final as well as the 2013 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup Final.

“This partnership has grown immensely over our 18 seasons, and today’s unveiling of the America First Field signage and nomenclature propels the partnership to an entirely new level.”

“Since our inaugural game back in 2005, America First Credit Union has supported Real Salt Lake’s connection with this community, offering our amazing fans numerous in-stadium, grassroots and digital initiatives,” RSL president John Kimball said in a release.

Their soccer-specific venue opened in October 2008 and was previously known as Rio Tinto Stadium. Its capacity is 20,000.

RSL’s fan base will continue to be known collectively as “The Riot,” a nod to their venue’s previous name. Meanwhile, the club and America First Credit Union will have an expanded relationship and continue to work together on various community outreach initiatives throughout the state of Utah.

“Both RSL and America First Credit Union share many tenets, including an ambitious vision of, commitment to, and innovation for our collective community,” Kimball said.

“The depth, breadth and term of this naming rights deal for America First Field is exemplary of that partnership, and we look forward to further deepening our jointly held roots across not only the great state of Utah but throughout the Intermountain West.”