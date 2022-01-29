Transfer Tracker

Real Salt Lake re-sign midfielder Everton Luiz

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-sign

Real Salt Lake have re-signed midfielder Everton Luiz for the 2022 MLS season, the club announced Saturday.

The 33-year-old Brazilian has spent the last three seasons with RSL, notching three assists across 66 games (54 starts).

“We are very excited to bring Everton back to RSL for his fourth season in Utah,” general manager Elliot Fall said in a release. “His tenaciousness and steady presence in the midfield protects our back four and connects our build-up, while his experience with this club, in this league, and through his career amplifies his value to our locker room.

“Everton's arrival at this stage of preseason gives our coaching staff options, and we welcome the depth and flexibility he provides."

Everton Luiz first joined RSL on loan in 2019 from Italian Serie B side SPAL. During his time in Europe, he also featured for Swiss clubs FC Lugano and FC St. Gallen, as well as Serbian club FK Partizan.

RSL are entering their first full season under head coach Pablo Mastroeni and open their 2022 campaign Feb. 27 at Houston Dynamo FC.

Transfer Tracker Everton Luiz Real Salt Lake

