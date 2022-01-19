Transfer Tracker

Real Salt Lake re-sign defender Tate Schmitt

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Real Salt Lake have re-signed homegrown defender Tate Schmitt through the 2022 MLS season with an option for 2023, the club announced Wednesday.

The 24-year-old first joined ahead of the 2019 season and has featured in 10 league games (four stats) for the Claret-and-Cobalt. In 2019, Schmitt was part of the Real Monarchs roster that lifted the USL Championship trophy.

In between his time with the RSL Academy and RSL, Schmitt spent four years competing with the University of Louisville.

Last season, Schmitt spent the majority of 2021 on loan at the USL Championship's Phoenix Rising FC.

