Real Salt Lake promote Kurt Schmid to sporting director, begin search for new GM

Real Salt Lake have promoted Kurt Schmid to sporting director and interim chief soccer officer, among other front office and technical staff changes, the club announced Friday.

Pablo Mastroeni will remain as the club's head coach, but first-team assistants Matt Taylor, Brett Jacobs and Nacho Hernandez have not been renewed for 2024. Additionally, Tony Beltran will remain as assistant general manager, with added responsibilities, while Elliot Fall will not continue as general manager but does remain in discussions regarding his future with the club.

During nearly three years at RSL, the newly-promoted Schmid has played an integral role in building the first-team roster, managing the salary cap and recruiting on-field coaching and support staff talent to Utah.

In Friday's release, the club says Schmid’s vast domestic and international experience building scouting networks and negotiating with players, agents and teams will allow him to continue working closely with Beltran and Mastroeni as the trio guiding both short- and long-term futures across the club pyramid, now comprised of Real Salt Lake (Major League Soccer), Utah Royals FC (National Women’s Soccer League), Real Monarchs SLC (MLS NEXT Pro) and the RSL Academy (MLS Next).

Schmid and the RSL front office will oversee all day-to-day team operations, the club's expansive player personnel and scouting endeavors, all levels of player pathway development and methodology, and will play key roles with both the sporting and business integration of RSL with Global Football Holdings properties overseas.

Club president John Kimball also announced that the Blitzer/Smith Ownership group will conduct a global General Manager search, effective immediately.

“First, I wish to express the utmost gratitude and appreciation for everything that Elliot accomplished during his 17 years with Real Salt Lake,” Kimball said in a release. “Elliot’s enthusiasm, positivity, eagerness to learn and his overall love of the game imbued each of his various posts over the years with innovation and success. His stewardship of the team during his five years as general manager, steadily guiding us to the postseason despite change and volatility all around us, will never be forgotten.

With regards to departing first-team assistants Taylor, Jacobs and Hernandez, Kimball added: "We also wish to acknowledge what Matt, Nacho and Brett have brought to our club. Their collective years of blood, sweat and tears dedicated to RSL and our community will always be appreciated, and each individual should take great pride in their accomplishments here.