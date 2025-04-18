Real Salt Lake enter new era under Miller Sports + Entertainment 

"I have loved the last three-plus years," Blitzer said. "I still remember being out here – I think it was January 2022 – and seeing frankly the stadium for the first time. I had been in Utah plenty of times, [but] I hadn't actually been in the stadium.

"It's been an amazing journey getting to know this city, state, community and helping to grow soccer in Utah. Soccer is one of my great passions. It's the sport I played from the time I was five-ish years old and have continued that passion my entire life, so to be able to be part of that in this great state and city and organization is frankly an incredible privilege."