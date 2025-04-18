Real Salt Lake enter new era under Miller Sports + Entertainment 

A new era is underway in Utah.
The Miller family and Miller Sports + Entertainment (MSE) are the proud new owners of Real Salt Lake and their affiliate clubs, including MLS NEXT Pro side Real Monarchs, NWSL team Utah Royals, and the RSL Academy.
"We are humbled again by this opportunity to become stewards of these franchises and to build on the strong foundation and legacy that has been built over these decades, and we couldn't be happier that David Blitzer continues to be invested and a partner in the club," Steve Starks, CEO of the Larry H. Miller Company, said during a press conference on Friday.
"He is a sports icon and legend. We are very grateful for his partnership. This partnership came together really easily because we share a commitment to building community and culture, championship teams in a value-based way."
Continuing an evolution in club ownership originally announced in January 2022, Blitzer will remain RSL's second-largest shareholder. Ryan Smith no longer has an ownership stake in the club.
"I have loved the last three-plus years," Blitzer said. "I still remember being out here – I think it was January 2022 – and seeing frankly the stadium for the first time. I had been in Utah plenty of times, [but] I hadn't actually been in the stadium.
"It's been an amazing journey getting to know this city, state, community and helping to grow soccer in Utah. Soccer is one of my great passions. It's the sport I played from the time I was five-ish years old and have continued that passion my entire life, so to be able to be part of that in this great state and city and organization is frankly an incredible privilege."
Since purchasing the NBA's Jazz in 1985, the Miller family has been synonymous with Utah sports. Their acquisition of RSL is the latest chapter in that storied history.
"Our mission is to enrich lives," said Steve Miller, chairman of the Larry H. Miller Company board of directors. "We aim to be builders in all that we do, from building strong teams and world-class venues to investing in our communities.
"My parents, Larry and Gail, purchased the Utah Jazz over 40 years ago because they loved this community and wanted to see it stay safe and strong and to grow. Today, my brothers and I, along with the next generation of the Miller family members, we share that same passion for sports and for the community that we love."
For MLS Commissioner Don Garber, the announcement shows what's possible for RSL's latest chapter.
"With this ownership group, with this community, and with this extraordinary fan base, the foundation for Real Salt Lake has never been stronger – and the future has never been brighter," Garber said. "We couldn’t be more excited about the future of Major League Soccer in Utah."
The announcement ceremony attendees reflected Garber's message. From host Brian Dunseth, the first-ever RSL goalscorer who now provides color commentary on MLS Season Pass, to Utah Governor Spencer Cox closing the speeches, both the league and club have come a long way.
The evolution doesn't stop there as the new ownership group launches an ambitious new era.
"I'm very excited to work with everyone and continue to build on the successes of RSL and the Utah Royals and ultimately bring championships to Utah," said Blitzer. "That's what we're all gunning for."