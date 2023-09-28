Real Salt Lake sign defender Justen Glad to new contract

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Real Salt Lake have signed center back Justen Glad to a contract extension through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027, the club announced Thursday.

The 26-year-old homegrown defender is RSL’s longest-tenured player. He first signed with the club in April 2014 and has since tallied 13 goals and one assist in 212 games (206 starts).

“While it’s hard to believe I’ve been in Utah for 10 years, there is still so much more to accomplish,” Glad said in a release. “It’s been a dream come true to rise through the ranks of RSL from the Academy to where I am now.

“It's been an absolute pleasure learning from all the RSL legends and making lifelong friends here with this club. But we are here to win trophies, and that’s the ultimate goal. We’ve had some deep runs the last few years, and I’m expecting another deep MLS run this year.”

Glad, RSL’s first homegrown to don the captain’s armband, was named club MVP in 2022. He ranks seventh all-time in appearances for the Claret-and-Cobalt and is the third-most capped active homegrown still with their original club.

“The club is elated to further secure the services of Justen Glad for several more seasons to come,” RSL general manager Elliot Fall said in a release. “In addition to his years of exemplary service to the Utah soccer community, both on and off the field, Glad’s decade with RSL serves as a template for what our Academy players should aspire to follow.”

Throughout his career, Glad has contributed to a combined 54 clean sheets between the regular season and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. This season, he’s extensively played alongside Brayan Vera and Marcelo Silva in central defense.